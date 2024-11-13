Goodfellow Congratulates Honorary Commanders Class of 2024 and Welcomes Class of 2025

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing celebrated the graduation of the 2024 class of Honorary Commanders at the Powell Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 7.

The goal of the Honorary Commander Program is to create lasting partnerships while familiarizing current and future community leaders with the base and its mission. As Honorary Commanders graduate the program, new community leaders are identified to take their place. The graduates then go on to join the Goodfellow Honorary Commander Alumni Association and continue to serve in their communities as ambassadors for the 17th TRW and speak, share and relay information on an educated level from the base to the communities. The search process seeks out active community leaders and connects them with the 17th TRW to frequently visit and experience Goodfellow by learning about the mission, participating in base functions and expressing views on issues of mutual concern between Goodfellow and the surrounding area. Once selected, inductees attend the graduation of the previous Honorary Commanders and a mission brief before being formally welcomed into the Raider family.

“Most Air Force bases connect each Honorary Commander to a specific squadron, and that is pretty much the only squadron they learn about,” said Alicia Aguilar, Honorary Commander Program liaison. “Here at Goodfellow, we created a program at the wing-level where the Honorary Commanders learn about the entire wing as well as the Air Force, our MAJCOM and our mission through immersions hosted by each group commander who shares their perspective.”

During these immersions, participants are allowed hands-on opportunities to see how the base runs from the lowest to the highest level. Throughout their time in the program, the Honorary Commanders compete in a point-based system graded on participation and engagement to be the best well-rounded ambassador possible. The graduate with the most participation and community engagement at the end of the program receives the “Distinguished Graduate” award along with all the valuable knowledge they gained along the way.

“I truly believe that it is through relationships like the ones formed over this past year that will put both Goodfellow and the community of San Angelo into a bright place for future generations,” stated Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “Today, we are continuing a longstanding tradition of partnerships that has been a cornerstone of this base since its establishment in 1940.”

For more information about the 17th Training Wing Honorary Commander Program, visit https://www.goodfellow.af.mil/Honorary-Commander/.



Congratulations to Our Graduates:

Kylon Atteberry

Janis Pierce Baucom

Patrick Brody

Pam Callan

Julie Efferson

Michelle Ferguson

Crystal Jansa

Seth Mayberry

Kristy Scott

Kevin Cubine Simpson

Karen Hesse Smith

Nolan Sosa

Vicki Terrill

Molly Turk

Cody M. Vasquez



And Welcome to Our Inductees:

Emily Almaguer

Jeremy Bartz

Stephanie Hamby

Kelli Hanna

Andrea Markee

Shannon Schwartz

Wanda Green

Sandra Mohr

Shane Taiclet

Kamryn Cummings

Taylor Harrison

James Cooper Hogg

Morgan Janca

Pete Madrid

Mark Clark

Thomas Daniel

Jennifer Denson

