South Airfield Complex ribbon cutting celebrates a touchdown for Navy at China Lake

If you consider the 29 construction projects at China Lake like a football season, the South Airfield Complex ribbon on Nov. 7 cutting marks a touchdown in the championship game.



At least, that’s how Capt. Laurie Scott, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest’s commanding officer, describes it. Recovery is a team effort, and although the final projects haven’t been delivered, delivering the SAF, as it’s known, is a win worth celebrating.



Scott, who led initial planning and construction efforts to the $4 billion recovery effort, praised the integrated approach NAVFAC, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake took. He credited the team with pioneering new integrated processes that made the daunting task not only manageable, but an example to follow.



“I can’t say enough about the countless challenges the team overcame in building this program, but we were in it together from day one,” he said.



Capt. Nathan Hardy, the commanding officer of the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake, now leads the recovery efforts for NAVFAC.



“The South Airfield Complex encompasses six of the 29 projects that make up the Earthquake Recovery Program,” he said. “We broke ground in January 2021 on what was an empty 200-acre site. In just four years, we have five brand-new, world-class facilities.”



Those facilities include a new fire rescue station, air traffic control tower, two hangars – including the new home of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31 – and a new Air Wing Integration and Interoperability Lab.



In addition to celebrating the SAF project completion, the ceremony dedicated the new lab to Robert J. “Bob” Freedman, a trailblazer in naval aviation systems integration. Freedman’s career spanned over 40 years, during which he played a vital role in shaping how the Navy integrated weapons systems with aircraft. His work set the standard for future integration projects, influencing the way systems for aircraft like the F/A-18 and AH-1 Cobra are developed and tested today.



Naming the lab after Freedman also honors his values as a leader and innovator – characteristics that form the foundation of NAWCWD’s warfighter support efforts.



“Our core values of Service, Trust, Accountability, and Respect inform all that we do. Bob Freedman lived those values. His story is defined by his service, innovative spirit, and lasting influence, all of which will be reflected in the work we will do here,” said Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander.



“Today, we’re not just dedicating a new facility; we’re renewing our commitment to delivering capabilities that keep our Navy at the forefront of global defense.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.18.2024 12:10 Story ID: 485552 Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Airfield Complex ribbon cutting celebrates a touchdown for Navy at China Lake, by Kimberly Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.