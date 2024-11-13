Arnold AFB tree lighting set for Dec. 3

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Arnold Air Force Base.

One particular sign is difficult to miss. Those passing through the Main Gate are quickly greeted by the sight of an enormous Christmas tree at the Kindel Drive entrance just across from the base commissary.

The tree has taken shape over the course of recent weeks and will soon serve as a gathering place for those who can’t wait for the holiday season to experience some yuletide cheer.

A lighting ceremony for the large tree will take place on Dec. 3. Gathering for the event will begin at 4 p.m., and the ceremony itself will begin 4:30 p.m.

The tree was purchased in 2023 after installation leadership expressed a desire for a Christmas tree to be displayed at a prominent location at Arnold AFB. This marks the second year a ceremony has been held to celebrate its lighting.

Those involved in planning the ceremony hope the tree lighting becomes an annual tradition at Arnold.

“This is only the second year Arnold has had the tree lighting ceremony, but the plan is to make this an annual event that will foster a sense of community and create great shared memories,” said Arnold AFB Facility Operations Specialist Debra Westervelt.

As was the case last year, Arnold team members and their families are invited to attend.

Hot cocoa and cookies will be served during the ceremony, compliments of the Arnold AFB Commissary. Parking will be available at the commissary and along the Kindel Drive loop in front of the Arnold AFB Administration & Engineering Building.

Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership at Arnold, the headquarters of AEDC, will be in attendance, and attendees can once again expect appearances by Santa and Buddy the Elf.

Installation of the 40-foot-tall, 22-foot-wide tree is nearing completion, and everything should be in place before Thanksgiving Day.

The tree is comprised of a metal frame attached to which are more than 150 branches. The tree is adorned with more than 300 ornaments and is topped with a 5-foot 3D five-point star. It is secured by a 2,500-pound concrete jersey barrier and cabling.

Westervelt worked with the Arnold AFB Services Branch and commissary to secure refreshments for attendees and to ensure the sound system was ready so those present could enjoy the music played during the event. Brandi Harmon, a civil engineering technician at Arnold AFB who helped facilitate last year’s lighting ceremony, was again involved this year. Harmon worked with craft crews across Arnold to coordinate the construction of the tree. Contractor craft crews from the Arnold Carpenter Shop, the base rigging crew and the electric hit crew were called upon to set and construct it.

“This was a well-coordinated effort between Test Support Division leadership and the contractor to efficiently execute the logistics of setting the 40-foot tree in place and adding the supports, decorations and lights to celebrate the season,” Westervelt said.

