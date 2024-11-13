Keesler Medic Inducted into Sports Hall of Fame

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kacey D. Thomas, an orthopedic surgical technician at the 81st Medical Group, Biloxi, Miss., was inducted into the Oklahoma-based Idabel High School Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony recently.

Thomas's high school years were marked by her exceptional athletic abilities. She not only played basketball but also excelled in track, becoming a four-time state champion. Her talent and dedication also led her to play basketball at the collegiate level.

“I was much better in track and had more college offers for track than basketball but could not imagine myself running every day for four years,” the Oklahoma native said.

After high school, Thomas attended East Central University in Ada., Oklahoma, on a full-ride sports scholarship and graduated with a degree in biology.

Thomas joined the Air Force in December 2011.

Thomas's decision to join the Air Force was a significant turning point in her life. Motivated by a desire to further her education and inspired by her aunt's fulfilling experience in the Air Force, she knew this was the branch she had to join.

Thomas could have joined as an enlisted Airman or officer, but she is happy with her decision.

“I never explored the option of coming in as an officer, but I am glad I joined as an enlisted Airman.

Thomas feels blessed to have been inducted into her high school’s Hall of Fame.

“My name now gets to be put alongside some of the best athletes in my town. I feel pride knowing that all my hard work eventually paid off. I am grateful to my family, coaches, and teammates who helped me get here because none of this would have been possible without them.”

