Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana National Guard, Oklahoma National Guard, Saudi Arabia announce new partnership

    Indiana National Guard, Oklahoma National Guard, Saudi Arabia announce new partnership

    Courtesy Photo | Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, center, and Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard...... read more read more

    INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana National Guard, Oklahoma National Guard and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced their partnership Friday under the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program.

    The National Guard's enduring program pairs American states and foreign nations to enhance mutual relationships and also promote defense and security cooperation objectives established by the United States and its partners.

    “We are proud, honored and excited to join forces with Oklahoma and Saudi Arabia as we forge this new partnership and the opportunity to work alongside our neighbors to the south and overseas in the Middle East," said Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general. “Hoosier Guardsmen are dedicated, determined and look forward to strengthening our relationships with our Saudi Arabian partners.”

    The National Guard's experience in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and domestic operations as well as supporting overseas operations will support the U.S. government's ongoing diplomatic, development and security efforts to achieve shared goals.

    “Oklahoma is proud to join with Indiana in this partnership with Saudi Arabia,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “This program helps ensure a lasting relationship that improves the capabilities of the United State for the current and future environment. Oklahoma is uniquely qualified for this partnership, and we look forward to the opportunities it brings to our soldiers and airmen, industry, institutions, and communities.”

    Saudi Arabia’s commitment is a testament to improving the lives of its people and increasing its capacity to address security threats within the region.

    The State Partnership Program successfully built relationships around the globe with 105 partnerships with 115 nations for more than 30 years.

    Through the partnership program, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:30
    Story ID: 485547
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 191
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard, Oklahoma National Guard, Saudi Arabia announce new partnership, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Indiana National Guard, Oklahoma National Guard, Saudi Arabia announce new partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saudi Arabia
    Indiana National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Oklahoma National Guard
    SPP
    KSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download