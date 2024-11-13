Indiana National Guard, Oklahoma National Guard, Saudi Arabia announce new partnership

Courtesy Photo | Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, center, and Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, center, and Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general, met with the Minister of Defense for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Khalid bin Salman, right, to discuss shared interests and how the partnership will benefit both the National Guard and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Courtesy photo see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana National Guard, Oklahoma National Guard and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced their partnership Friday under the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program.



The National Guard's enduring program pairs American states and foreign nations to enhance mutual relationships and also promote defense and security cooperation objectives established by the United States and its partners.



“We are proud, honored and excited to join forces with Oklahoma and Saudi Arabia as we forge this new partnership and the opportunity to work alongside our neighbors to the south and overseas in the Middle East," said Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general. “Hoosier Guardsmen are dedicated, determined and look forward to strengthening our relationships with our Saudi Arabian partners.”



The National Guard's experience in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and domestic operations as well as supporting overseas operations will support the U.S. government's ongoing diplomatic, development and security efforts to achieve shared goals.



“Oklahoma is proud to join with Indiana in this partnership with Saudi Arabia,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “This program helps ensure a lasting relationship that improves the capabilities of the United State for the current and future environment. Oklahoma is uniquely qualified for this partnership, and we look forward to the opportunities it brings to our soldiers and airmen, industry, institutions, and communities.”



Saudi Arabia’s commitment is a testament to improving the lives of its people and increasing its capacity to address security threats within the region.



The State Partnership Program successfully built relationships around the globe with 105 partnerships with 115 nations for more than 30 years.



Through the partnership program, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.



