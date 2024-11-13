Coordination and Teamwork Key to Delivering USS George H.W. Bush to the Fleet

Given the volume of jobs and the number of people supporting an aircraft carrier’s Planned Incremental Availability at a public shipyard, it takes a lot of effective coordination and teamwork to make the project successful. According to project team leaders, success in delivering George H.W. Bush following its 10-month availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) was due to strong team cohesion, effective communications across all working levels, and high standards on the project.



The project team completed a high volume of advance work at nearby Naval Station Norfolk prior to the carrier’s arrival at the shipyard in January. During this “Window of Opportunity” maintenance period at the naval station, project team member shops, and engineering and material support codes were co-located and augmented by NNSY’s Off-Yard Carrier Team. The project team and shipyard shops coordinated to perform required training for personnel on-site, with shipyard superintendents and surface craft directors making weekly visits as part of leadership visits and walkthroughs to engage with the team. Accomplishing this work prior to movement to the shipyard was a successful modification to the traditional flow and schedule.



Project leaders compared the “Window of Opportunity” work model to the shipyard’s Tiger Teams, where skilled mechanics travel overseas to accomplish work on ships in a minimum amount of time and with maximum support to ensure continued fleet operations. “We were successful through our Tiger Team mentality that was established while working at Naval Station Norfolk,” said Kenny Minnard, Nuclear Assistant Project Superintendent. “Everyone worked together knowing that resources were limited in comparison to shipyard proper [located across the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth]. Ship’s force personnel at all levels were also a great asset to the success of the project.”



Other process improvements during this availability included a wireless network pilot program improving connectivity, material issuance aboard George H.W. Bush supporting non-stop execution of work for mechanics, and NNSY’s Innovation Lab creating special dollies in coordination with the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Team (ALRE) improving efficiency for jet blast deflector shaft work.



Carrier cleanliness and fire safety was also emphasized. “The cleaning days were a great asset, helping the ship stay pretty clean throughout the availability,” said Lifting and Handling Zone Manager Dre Lindsey. “The individual fire lanes in the hangar bay were a great idea; shops and codes stayed within the fire boundaries. The hangar bay was complete with individual laydown areas. By sweating the small things, we never let them grow enough to be big things.”



The project team also worked to maintain a unified team with dedicated mechanics throughout the availability, as well as having a core team of zone managers who previously worked on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s (CVN 69) Planned Incremental Availability. Nuclear Zone Manager Shawn Sharp said, “The workforce was consistent and allowed for great communication between trades to build healthy working relationships that lasted throughout the availability. This fostered a true team atmosphere.”



“In our cohesion as one team, all parties operated as one,” said Glenn Taylor, Assistant Project Superintendent for topside work. “There was no separation between NNSY, ship’s force, and contractors/alteration installation teams. Any issues were addressed with urgency by the commanding officer and project leadership to keep the scheduled work completing on time. The ship invited NNSY to all of their leadership social events; this interaction built a true team mentality and meaningful relationships that were instrumental in completing the availability on time.”



“Teaming with the ship was excellent!” agreed Deputy Project Superintendent Katrina Drawbaugh. “The ship’s team is like family, maintaining an open-door policy, recognizing the mission to complete this availability and provided active management across the board. The ship’s leadership from the start of the ‘Window of Opportunity’ through the Planned Incremental Availability was phenomenal.”



Teamwork helped overcome availability challenges including navigating a large work package for ship alterations, as well as attaining needed material, with NNSY Engineering and Planning (Code 200) and Supply (Code 500) Departments surging to provide engineered solutions or locate alternative material to allow continuing work.



“When we started this availability, both the NNSY and ship’s force team made the commitment to deliver the ship early,” said Project Superintendent Brad Gizara. “Our focus areas never changed with strong teaming and alignment, high cleanliness standards on the ship and pier, active management and creating a culture all the way down to deckplate mechanics to speak up about barriers and constraints, elevate them quickly and get resolution. Mission accomplished and job well done! I speak for my project team and the ship that none of this would have been possible without the commitment and dedication from our mechanics, Sailors, and supervisors.”



“Congratulations to the Bush team and crew, and thank you to everyone supporting this availability with capability and commitment,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “The fantastic teamwork and dedication to returning this critical asset to the fleet is receiving recognition at the highest levels of our Navy and setting a model for our future project teams in America’s Shipyard. Press forward team!”

