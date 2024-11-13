Camp Lemonnier Bazaar Contributes More Than $50,000 to Local Development in Djibouti

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Nov. 11, 2024) - Camp Lemonnier residents stroll through 11 Degrees North, CLDJ's recreation facility, browsing tables filled with vibrant baskets, handcrafted jewelry, patterned textiles, paintings, and carved sculptures created by Djiboutian artists and vendors during Camp Lemonnier's biannual bazaar, Nov. 9, 2024.



Since 2007, Camp Lemonnier has hosted a biannual bazaar with support from the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce, and the Djibouti Ministry of Commerce and Tourism to bring Djiboutian culture to base residents.



"For the past 17 years, Camp Lemonnier has hosted a biannual bazaar to bolster the connection between the surrounding community and deployed U.S. military personnel," said U.S. Navy Capt. Eilis Cancel, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer.



CLDJ residents are encouraged to shop at the bazaar to learn more about Djiboutian culture and artwork while supporting the local economy.



"Djiboutian artisans and merchants bring a variety of handmade items that tell the story of who they are, how they live and what they value," said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Riley, religious ministries program director for Camp Lemonnier.



Saturday's bazaar generated $51,808 (9,195,920 Djf) for Djiboutian artists and vendors, contributing $266,625 (47,405,925 Djf) to the local economy since 2021.



"By shopping at the bazaar, residents are supporting Djiboutians from all over the country and making a real impact on local communities," said Riley. "More importantly, we are building relationships of understanding and trust with our host nation."



Camp Lemonnier's biannual bazaar is part of a series of events strengthening the bond between U.S. service members and Djiboutian community members. Other yearly community events include an Iftar meal and the annual Islamic cemetery visit.



"Throughout the year, Camp Lemonnier service members engage with our host nation partners through exercises and knowledge exchange events," said Cancel. "But the bazaar gives us a unique way to connect as one community. It is a cultural exchange of art, ideas and conversation."



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

