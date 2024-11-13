Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Commander, Allies, Partners, speaks at Manama Airpower Symposium

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.18.2024

    Story by Capt. Megan Morrissey 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander and Combined Forces Air Component commander, was a guest speaker at the Manama Air Power Symposium, Bahrain, Nov. 12.

    France discussed the future of air warfare, emphasizing the growing importance of uncrewed systems in supplementing crewed aircraft to mitigate threats and expand decision-space for pilots.

    In his speech, titled, "Joint Manned-Unmanned Operations: Means to Multiply the Effect", France highlighted the benefits of uncrewed aircraft, AFCENT's operationalization of unmanned technology, some limitations of uncrewed systems, and the multiplying operational effectiveness through collaborative operations between crewed and uncrewed systems.

    “It is important to recognize that unmanned systems do not provide a singular solution for all air domain challenges,” said France. “In examining the capabilities and limitations of unmanned systems, perhaps the best way to operationalize this capability is to develop ways for manned and unmanned assets to work in tandem to meet air component objectives.”

    The symposium was the anchoring event for the Bahrain International Air Show 2024, taking place Nov. 13-15, 2024, at Sakhir Airbase, providing a platform for defense officials and industry partners to stay at the cutting edge of development.

    Participants included Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces and international air force leaders including Bahrain, Germany, India, and Italy.

