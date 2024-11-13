Emory S. Land Departs Busan

BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 18, 2024) – The submarine tender Emory S. Land (AS 39) departed from Busan, South Korea after a regularly scheduled port call, Nov. 18. Busan was the 11th port call of Emory S. Land’s current deployment, which began May 17.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with the Republic of Korea Navy,” said Capt. Brent Spillner, the ship’s commanding officer. “While here, we did some important logistic rehearsals with the Republic of Korea submarine ROKS Ahn Jung-geun (SS 075), verifying that we’ll be ready to support each other if required in a more remote port that might not have all of the modern facilities that we enjoy here in Busan.”

While in port, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, a program dedicated to the well-being of the crew, arranged tour buses for the ship’s Sailors to visit sites such as Beomeosa Temple, Bulguksa Temple, and Haeundae Beach.

“We got to tour the four gates and see the three treasures of the Beomeosa Temple,” said Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Elio Myers. “I learned about some of the customs and the history of the religion. I loved visiting because it’s outside of the city and it feels more connected to nature.”

Sailors had the opportunity to participate in community relations events, or COMRELS, organized by the ship’s religious ministries team. These events included Sailors volunteering at the Jinhae Hope Home Orphanage, which is an ongoing partnership with the U.S. Navy since 1946, and Kojedo Aikwanwaon home and school for children and adults with disabilities, another ongoing partnership since 1952.

“I found out about the COMREL from the all hands email that was sent by the religious department. I automatically saw it as an opportunity to get involved with something fulfilling,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Olivia Orozco. “Initially I was disappointed because the kids were at school so we did not get to meet all of them, however, once we completed the work and took a step back to appreciate all that was done, I realized how much the staff cares for their work and the children. They appreciated us going to support so much that I was left with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and was glad I was able to be a part of something like that.”

Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.

For more information about USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit us at http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/ or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmorySLand, or on Twitter @EmorySLand.

For more news from USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.navy.mil.

Are you interested in taking orders to Guam? Want to learn more about the duty station and life on our island? For more information, check out the ‘Go Guam!’ website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/go-guam/ and download the ‘1st Fifteen’ checklist.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2024 Date Posted: 11.18.2024 00:01 Story ID: 485506 Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land Departs Busan, by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.