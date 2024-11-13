403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Hayato Sato – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

Mr. Hayato Sato was nominated for the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight for his hard work and dedication, and for his outstanding achievements, which have significantly contributed to the overall improvement of the Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu Safety Program. As the unit’s first Safety Program administrator, Mr. Sato immediately developed a standard Army safety and occupational health facility inspections schedule and began inspecting the facilities. Mr. Sato ensured full compliance with local safety requirements by interpreting host nation safety regulations, delivered training on new Japanese laws and regulations for vehicle tailgate lifts, standardized safety practices and improved reporting, enhanced safety awareness and reporting by standardizing safety bulletin boards, minimized mishandling incidents by translating and delivering mercury handling safety training, and contributed to a safer work environment by analyzing and authorizing personal protective equipment for the workforce.



Hometown:



Yokohama city, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan.



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



One year and two months.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



Safety inspector at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in Yokosuka, Japan.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I work as the LRC-Honshu Safety Program administrator, dedicated to creating and maintaining a safe environment for everyone. My responsibilities include managing safety programs, conducting inspections, identifying potential hazards, and providing training to ensure compliance with regulations. By collaborating with teams and implementing effective measures, I strive to foster a culture of safety and reduce workplace risks.



What other duties are you responsible for?



In addition to my primary role as a safety program administrator, I work as part of the team within the director’s office, collaborating with other members on various tasks. when necessary, working together with the team on safety-related activities. Additionally, during newcomers’ briefings, I provide safety guidance on responsibilities to new employees and maintain communication with the staff.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Honshu?



During my time at LRC-Honshu, I have successfully conducted annual inspections across all facilities in compliance with regulations, ensuring operational safety and adherence to standards. Additionally, in response to recent legal changes, I promptly coordinated and completed training for tailgate lifters, addressing new requirements efficiently and maintaining workplace compliance. These accomplishments reflect my commitment to fostering a safe and well-prepared environment.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Honshu?



One of the most rewarding aspects of working at LRC-Honshu is seeing employees apply the skills and knowledge from the training sessions I’ve conducted in their daily tasks. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that my efforts contribute to their safety and efficiency. Additionally, receiving a heartfelt “thank you” from employees after providing safety advice reinforces the positive impact of my work and motivates me to continue supporting a safe and productive workplace.



What do you like to do in your free time?



In my free time, I enjoy camping, barbecuing, and watching soccer. I often camp in the Sagamihara area, mainly from spring to autumn, though I’m interested in trying winter camping in the future. I’m also a big fan of Japan Professional Football League matches and love attending games to support my favorite teams. These activities help me relax, connect with nature, and enjoy exciting moments with family and friends.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



Before joining U.S. military, I worked as a firefighter, which gave me expertise in first aid, CPR, and fire prevention inspections. These skills have been highly beneficial in my current role in safety management. I’m always happy to share this knowledge and provide support whenever employees have specific requests or needs related to safety and emergency preparedness.

Date Taken: 11.18.2024 Date Posted: 11.17.2024 Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Hayato Sato – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu, by Galen Putnam