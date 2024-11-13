Honoring King Kalākaua’s Legacy and His Historic Army Ties

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Celebrating the Legacy of King David Kalākaua On Saturday, November 16, a...... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Celebrating the Legacy of King David Kalākaua On Saturday, November 16, a Remembrance Celebration Ceremony was held in honor of King David Kalākaua. The intimate gathering brought together the Royal Order, Hawaiian Civic Clubs, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii represented by Maj. Batule and myself, and local Waikīkī residents and visitors. The statue of King Kalākaua was beautifully adorned with lei, followed by heartfelt remarks, traditional oli chants, and inspiring pule (prayers) led by two esteemed kahu, including Kahu Kaleo Patterson from the Native Hawaiian Advisory Council. #USAGHawaii #KingKalakaua #RemembranceCelebration #HawaiianCulture see less | View Image Page

WAIKĪKĪ, Hawai’i – U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i joined local civic clubs, the Royal Order of Kamehameha, and community members on Saturday, Nov. 16, for a remembrance ceremony honoring King David Kalākaua.



Known as the Merrie Monarch, King Kalākaua was celebrated for his contributions to Hawaiian culture and his historic ties to the U.S. Army. In 1874, he became the first reigning monarch to visit the United States, meeting President Ulysses S. Grant in Washington, D.C., after arriving in San Francisco and being escorted by Maj. Gen. John Schofield. Their friendship flourished, symbolizing the enduring partnership between the Hawaiian Kingdom and the U.S. Army.



Kalākaua’s connection to what is now Schofield Barracks dates back to 1882 when his royal court built a hunting lodge at Leilehua Ranch. The lodge, nestled in the cooler uplands, served as a retreat for the king and a meeting place for Hawai’i’s influential figures. Today, Schofield Barracks stands as a symbol of this historic relationship.



During the ceremony, held at the King Kalākaua statue in Waikīkī, attendees adorned the statue with lei, shared heartfelt remarks, and performed traditional oli chants. Two kahu, including Kahu Kaleo Patterson from the Native Hawaiian Advisory Council, delivered inspiring pule (prayers), reflecting the profound respect for Kalākaua’s legacy.



“The Army’s presence here today demonstrates our commitment to honoring the rich history and culture of Hawai’i,” said Maj. Batule, who represented USAG Hawai’i.



Despite interruptions from a nearby fire call, the gathering embodied the spirit of aloha, celebrating a king who championed Hawai’i’s traditions and cultivated meaningful ties with the U.S. military.