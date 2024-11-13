Carrier Air Wing 5 returns to Japan after deployment

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 17, 2024) – The four strike fighter squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 departed the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and returned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni this week, with the primary fly-off taking place on Nov. 17, 2024.



The air wing is forward-deployed to Japan and is embarked aboard the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier when it operates at sea.



“Carrier Air Wing 5 has always provided the U.S. Navy and our allies premier strike capability, and I’m proud to say we continue to improve and innovate,” said Capt. Patrick S. Corrigan, commander of CVW 5. “We’re coming back even better than we left. Our presence – both at sea and in Japan – is a powerful deterrent force in an ever-evolving theater.”



This year marked a period of transition for the air wing and carrier strike group.



George Washington replaced USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the Navy’s forward-deployed carrier, while the air wing welcomed its first F-35C Lightning II jets, with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, as well as CMV-22B Osprey aircraft, with the arrival of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF).



CVW 5 departed Japan in May aboard Ronald Reagan and is returning aboard George Washington. The carriers conducted a “hull swap” of personnel and equipment in San Diego to transfer forward-deployed duties in July, during which time the air wing conducted fully integrated training at Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada.



“Carrier Air Wing 5 represents the Navy’s determined investments in Naval Aviation through cutting-edge technology and our most advanced training with years of unmatched experience flying in this consequential theater,” said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70 and the George Washington Carrier Strike Group. “Our forward-deployed forces in Japan are among our most capable in the world and represent a tangible sign of America’s commitment to Japan and the region.”



The F-35C is the most capable fighter in the U.S. Navy and the backbone of air superiority; it complements the carrier strike group with a dominant, multi-role, 5th generation aircraft that enhances U.S. power projection and deterrence.



The Navy’s V-22 variant includes increased operational range, faster cargo loading/unloading, aerial refueling capability, increased survivability and enhanced beyond-line-of-sight communications when compared to the legacy C-2A. This aircraft brings agility, flexibility and sustainability to effectively operate our naval forces forward in a high-end fight. The CMV-22B represents the next generation of the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission and is the critical enabler to ensure sustained deployed mobility for the carrier strike group.



In addition to the Argonauts of VFA-147, CVW 5’s strike fighter squadrons are the Diamondbacks of VFA-102, the Royal Maces of VFA-27 and the Dambusters of VFA-195, the latter three of which fly F/A-18F and F/A-18E Super Hornets.



Alongside the strike fighter squadrons, CVW 5 includes the EA-18G Growlers of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, the E-2 Hawkeyes of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, the MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 and the MH-60R helicopters of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77.



The air wing’s helicopter squadrons operate out of Naval Air Field Atsugi when not embarked aboard the carrier.



CVW 5 became America’s first permanently forward-deployed air wing in 1973, when it was embarked with the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Midway (CV 41) in Japan.



These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet our common strategic objectives. The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable ships and aircraft forward. This posture enables rapid response times for maritime and joint forces, and brings our most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2024 Date Posted: 11.17.2024 04:24 Story ID: 485488 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA