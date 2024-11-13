National Guard a Force Multiplier in the Indo-Pacific

The Quarterly National Guard Commander's Update Brief (NG CUB), held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on November 14, 2024, highlights a vital effort to synchronize National Guard activities with the strategic objectives of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the Indo-Pacific Command.
USARPAC Commanding General Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s engagement with Army National Guard leaders during this forum exemplifies the collaborative focus on regional security and operational readiness in the Pacific Theater.
USARPAC Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs Maj. Gen. Lance A. Okamura stated that the NG Cub serves as an opportunity for National Guard states involved in the State Partnership Program (SPP) to share updates on their operations, activities, and investments (OAIs) and Key Leader Engagements (KLEs).
These updates allow for critical two-way communication, aligning state-level efforts with USARPAC's strategic goals and ensuring a unified approach to security challenges and partnership-building efforts in the region.
“General Clark’s active participation underscores the importance of strong collaboration between the National Guard and USARPAC to enhance regional security. By engaging directly with state Senior Leaders, the forum facilitates open communication, fosters mutual understanding, and ensures that National Guard operations are harmonized with Indo-Pacific strategic initiatives,” said Okamura.
These efforts directly support the Theater Army’s goals of deterring adversaries, improving regional cooperation, and maintaining a decisive positional advantage in the Pacific.
The NG CUB also emphasizes the critical role of the SPP in building and maintaining partnerships with Indo-Pacific nations. Through joint training exercises, exchanges, and cooperative engagements, the SPP enables National Guard units to enhance the capacity of partner nations, promoting stability and strengthening alliances. This collaborative approach is vital for generating and applying military capabilities that contribute to regional resilience and deter aggression.
The robust participation in the November forum, including senior leaders from Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Washington, alongside representatives from all 11 states and territories with Pacific partnerships, highlights the increasing importance of these engagements.
The National Guard’s diverse presence across the Pacific underscores its unique ability to connect the U.S. with its regional partners, fostering trust and cooperation that bolster collective security.
The robust participation in the November forum, including senior leaders from Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Washington, alongside representatives from all 11 states and territories with Pacific partnerships, highlights the increasing importance of these engagements.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 18:44
|Story ID:
|485475
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard a Force Multiplier in the Indo-Pacific, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.