8th TSC Soldier wins USARPAC best paralegal competition

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Throughout numerous challenges Spc. Garron Viviano demonstrated consistent perseverance, perseverance that paid off by winning the Best Paralegal of the Year for U.S. Army Pacific.



Viviano, a 20-year-old paralegal specialist from Troy, Illinois, assigned to 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate on Fort Shafter, Hawaii has demonstrated that with determination and focus, your goals are achievable. Viviano competed among paralegals throughout in the 8th TSC’s paralegal of the year Competition and the annual USARPAC paralegal warrior competition, representing the 8th TSC.



The inability to compete last year left Viviano feeling incomplete, which has instilled in him a strong determination and vigor to be fit and prepared for this upcoming contest.



“During the September 2023 competition, I couldn’t participate because I was on profile due to several injuries,” said Viviano. “I told everyone that I would compete next year. This year, I needed to compete in the 8th TSC’s paralegal of the year Competition to qualify for the annual USARPAC paralegal warrior competition, and I won.”



Although he has consistently demonstrated self-motivation, he still needed help to achieve his goals. The Non-Commissioned Officers over him ensured he was mentally ready and facilitated his competition enrollment.



"We received notice of the event in early August, and I served as the sponsor for both competitions," said Sgt. Keith Lampley, a military justice specialist from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. "I was actively involved throughout the preparation process knowingly that Viviano was going to excel in the competition due to his past achievements in his physical training test and strong motivation to participate."



Not knowing who the other competitors would be, Viviano was wary of his competition and their ability to surpass him in the 15 events, and he knew they didn't fly to Hawaii to give up and hand him the title.



"If you want something, you can achieve it, and it depends on your effort and willingness to take risks," said Viviano. "My mindset for this competition has been that I knew I could win, I wanted to win, and I was determined to make it happen."



Despite there being a tight race between multiple competitors during the three-day event, Viviano knew that after beating everyone in the ruck march and having the oral board on the last day, that it was almost over, and he had the competition in the bag.



“I think that specialist Viviano is very motivated, that he is very conscious of health and fitness, and that he constantly seeks self-improvement”, said Lt. Col. Jennifer Healy, 8th TSC staff judge advocate. “We did have a high expectation that he would win, and so I think we knew that he had been sufficiently prepared through the assistance of his NCOs, his supervisory NCOs, and through his self-study to be very competitive.”



The winners were announced at noon during the award ceremony at the Easter Pack building on November 7, 2024. They started with third and second place, all the way to first, where they announced Viviano’s as the Junior USARPAC paralegal of the year.



"It felt great to know that all my hard work had paid off; as I mentioned, it's about more than just the trophies; it's about pushing myself and recognizing what I am capable of," said Viviano."





Experiencing positive momentum, he looks forward to attending Jungle School in December. The array of challenging experiences that the military provides is invaluable for individuals like Viviano, as it presents unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth—indeed, the possibilities are boundless.

