Soldiers sentenced to prison for creating child sex abuse material, secretly photographing explicit images of fellow Soldiers

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Two Soldiers who conspired to create child sex abuse material and took explicit photos of fellow Soldiers without their knowledge were convicted and sentenced to prison following their court-martials held at Fort Campbell, Ky.



Pfc. Corey V. Wilkinson, 34, and Pfc. Whitney D. Shepherd, also 34, engaged in a common scheme to exchange photos and videos of child sex abuse material and indecent recordings of fellow Soldiers taken in on-post locker rooms when they were stationed in Grafenwoehr, Germany in early 2023.



The case opened when Shepherd inadvertently disclosed this information as part of a separate investigation, eventually leading to the arrest of both parties.



Wilkinson was sentenced by a military judge on Oct. 1 to seven years and six-months confinement, total forfeiture of pay, reduction in rank to E-1, and a dishonorable discharge.



He pleaded guilty to two specifications of solicitation of a crime, specifically to produce child sex abuse material and to make an indecent recording, one specification of viewing child sex abuse material, and two specifications of sexual abuse of a child by indecent communication.



On Nov. 12, a military judge sentenced Shepherd to 25 months confinement, total forfeiture of pay, reduction in rank to E-1, and a dishonorable discharge.



She pleaded guilty to five specifications of indecent recording and one specification of producing child sex abuse material.



“The sentence reflects not only the seriousness of the accused’s conduct but also the consequences of his actions including the suffering experienced by the victims, and the grief and pain that the victims’ and their families continue to suffer,” said Maj. J.R. Lystash, lead prosecutor of Wilkinson’s case, Third Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “It is my hope that the justice meted out will provide some comfort to those who the accused victimized.”



“The resolution of this case will no doubt bring comfort to these victims and serve as a reminder, to those who even consider committing an act of sexual exploitation, that the Army and the Office of Special Trial Counsel stand ready to prosecute these heinous crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” said Cpt. Matthew Wallace, lead prosecutor of Shepherd’s case, Third Circuit, Army OSTC.



These cases were investigated by Grafenwoehr Resident Agency of the Department of Army Criminal Investigative Division.



“The Army Criminal Investigation Division is unwavering in its commitment to holding accountable those who engage in criminal acts, especially those as serious and harmful as these,” said Special Agent in Charge Ryan Hall of the CID Europe Field Office. “These convictions underscore our dedication to pursuing justice for all victims and maintaining the safety and integrity of our community. We remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent such behavior and ensure that those who betray the standards of the Army face the consequences of their actions.”



Upon their release from prison, Wilkinson and Shepherd will be required to register as sex offenders and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout their lives.



Wilkinson was prosecuted by Lystash and Cpt. Kirby Ammons, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Shepherd was prosecuted by Wallace and Cpt. Thomas Evans, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 16:47 Story ID: 485452 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers sentenced to prison for creating child sex abuse material, secretly photographing explicit images of fellow Soldiers, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.