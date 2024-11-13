Instilling core values: Tech. Sgt. Dodd’s commitment to her Airmen

At just 18 years old, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Dodd, 97th Training Squadron master military training leader, took a bold step that would shape the rest of her life: leaving her hometown of Bean Station, Tennessee to join the United States Air Force with a vision for something more.



Dodd’s journey over the past 13 years has brought her a career she loves, new experiences worldwide, and recognition for her service. With her sights now set on becoming an officer, her story reflects resilience and dedication.



“I joined the Air Force to get out of a pretty tough life, to be honest,” said Dodd. “I came home one day and told my dad I was tired of having nothing to do with my life, and I wanted to join the Marines. He said no, so I said, ‘Okay, I’ll join the Army.’ He still said no and took me to the Air Force recruiter instead. And here I am, 13 years later.”



Dodd’s time in the Air Force has been deeply rewarding, thanks to the people she’s met and the places she’s been able to visit.



“I’ve been able to travel the world,” she said. “I’ve been to places I will never go again: Vietnam, Tunisia, Africa. That’s why I’ve stayed in, these are opportunities I wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.”



One of her most fulfilling roles has been serving as a military training leader, helping Airmen through technical training and celebrating their success at graduation.



“One morning, an Airman came into my office and said, ‘Sergeant, I graduated!’ We were both screaming in excitement. That’s one of the most rewarding things to see because now they get to leave here and begin their journey as a career enlisted aviator.”



For Dodd, the most memorable moments as an MTL are when she can make a difference in an Airman’s life.



“Last year, I had an Airman who was fluent in Spanish,” Dodd shared. “He didn’t know he could receive extra pay for speaking another language, so I helped him set up the process to take a language test. After he passed, he came back to tell me, ‘I got the extra money on my paycheck!’ That felt great, knowing I helped him succeed.”



As an MTL with the 97th Training Squadron, Dodd is committed to instilling the Air Force core values in her Airmen.



“We try to instill integrity, so if they mess up, they feel they can tell us why,” she said. “Some Airmen don’t initially understand that teamwork and service come first, so we reinforce ‘service before self.’ The Air Force is like family, and we’re here for them. We also expect ‘excellence in all you do,’ so if someone is barely getting by, we work together to find ways for them to improve.”



To promote teamwork in her Airmen, Dodd put together the October 2024 Talon Challenge, an Air Force force generation readiness deployment training which included a 10.6-mile ruck march with military-related exercises throughout.



“The purpose of the talon challenge is to bring the Airmen together, show them how to work as a team, and ultimately how to succeed as a team,” Dodd shared.



Balancing work with family life is essential for Dodd, especially with her husband currently deployed.



“When I go home, I make sure to leave work behind,” said Dodd. “I enjoy spending time with my kids, playing video games with my 4-year-old son and toy cars with my 18-month-old.”



Looking back, Dodd’s proudest moment comes from her first deployment.



“I was deployed to Al-Asad, Iraq, in 2017. I worked really hard when I was there and I had a great team which made it even better, “ she said. “My biggest accomplishment was that I came home with an Air Force Commendation Medal with a combat device, that award encapsulated everything I did while I was there.”



During that deployment, Dodd served as a joint inspector, solely responsible for checking all cargo entering or leaving Al-Asad, from tanks to counter-rocket artillery.



As she looks forward in her career, Dodd aims to apply for Officer Training School to pursue her dreams of becoming a pilot.



“I’ve wanted to be an officer since I was a senior Airman,” she said. “I didn’t have an officer path to go down until I got stationed here where I’ve met all of these pilots, heard their stories, and learned about their experiences. That's what made me want to become a pilot.”



With 13 years in the Air Force, countless achievements, and big dreams ahead, Dodd shows what hard work and dedication can accomplish. Looking toward her goal of becoming an officer, she continues to inspire the Airmen she leads to aim higher and strive for their best.

