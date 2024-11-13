ACC Force Support leaders prepare for the future fight

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Force Support squadron commanders and senior enlisted leaders from across Air Combat Command convened to hear the latest updates across the force during the FSS Leadership Conference held here, Nov. 4-6.



The squadron leaders received briefings on emerging changes within the Department of Air Force from senior leaders to include Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, Headquarters Air Force deputy chief of staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services and Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, ACC director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection.



“ACC is really leading the way and has led the way in a lot of initiatives,” said Miller. “You are the trailblazers.”



A major focus for commanders during the conference was DAF-wide reoptimization. With ACC heavily involved in Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall’s 24 key decisions, the senior leaders focused their

discussion on what ACC will look like going forward and the role the command will play in supporting the larger Air Force effort. Kendall’s 24-point initiative is aimed at ensuring continued air superiority while

better posturing the services to deter and prevail in an era of Great Power Competition.



“You have to change the way you lead depending on the environment,” said Hammerstedt. “And that’s what the Air Force is doing.”



As ACC continues to evolve to meet Great Power Competition and support the reoptimization effort, one thing rings true: ACC is at the forefront of it all.

In September, ACC activated three Air Task Forces, taking the first step toward implementing combat wings as units of action to present to combatant commands.



With the implementation of the combat wing structure on the horizon—which will allow the Air Force to prioritize the combat wing, take an appropriate level of risk in the air base wing and adjust resources

accordingly—now is the time for wings to identify areas of improvement or unnecessary processes that exist due to antiquated policies.



Force support squadrons play a critical role in enabling the mission of both combat wings and air base wings, and in ensuring quality of life for service members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and families.



“You are the leaders of the FSS,” Miller said. “This is the time to take risks in some areas and evaluate what is working and what is not.”

