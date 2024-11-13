Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill’s Adopt-A-Soldier Program Brings Holiday Cheer to Trainees

    Group of trainees attend OU men's basketball game

    Photo By Federico Flores | A group of trainees who elected to remain behind for holiday block leave were treated...... read more read more

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Story by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Okla. — Fires 50 no. 25 states that the Army is a people business. This year for the
    holidays, 434th Field Artillery Brigade is living up to that mantra.
    Each year during holiday block leave, hundreds of Basic Combat Training trainees leave Fort
    Sill to spend the holidays with their families. However, for some, returning home is not an
    option. For over 10 years, 434 FAB has been coordinating the Adopt-A-Soldier program to offer
    these trainees a unique and heartwarming alternative.
    The Adopt-A-Soldier program connects trainees with local active duty, reserve, National Guard,
    retiree and Department of the Army civilian families. On Christmas Day, these families host a
    "battle buddy team" of two to four trainees.
    The program, which allows trainees to visit the sponsor family’s home for up to eight hours, is a
    cherished opportunity for trainees who remain on post during the holidays. Many trainees elect
    to stay behind for various reasons, including financial limitations, personal challenges or the
    high cost of traveling to their home countries. Some joined the Army to escape difficult home
    environments, while others are pursuing U.S. citizenship, making it financially unfeasible to
    return to their home countries.
    “The trainees who elect to stay in the BCT footprint can experience loneliness and feelings of
    isolation, and this program can give them a chance to experience some semblance of a family
    Christmas,” Capt. Tim McMeans said, 1-79th Field Artillery Regiment Chaplain. “In addition, it
    also gives our cadre a chance to enjoy the holidays with their families after a long year of work.”
    The Adopt-A-Soldier program highlights the Army’s commitment to taking care of its people, a
    core priority that ensures soldiers' physical, mental and emotional well-being. By providing a
    welcoming and supportive environment during the holiday season, the program embodies the
    Army’s ethos of caring for those who serve.
    Families interested in participating can contact Chaplain Capt. Tim McMeans at
    timothy.s.mcmeans.mil@army.mil for sponsorship rules and applications. All applications must
    be received by Nov. 29, 2024.
    For the families involved, hosting trainees is a meaningful experience, fostering connections and
    sharing the spirit of the season. For the trainees, it’s a chance to step outside the training
    environment, make holiday memories and enjoy a home-cooked meal, despite being far from
    home.

