Fort Sill’s Adopt-A-Soldier Program Brings Holiday Cheer to Trainees

FORT SILL, Okla. — Fires 50 no. 25 states that the Army is a people business. This year for the

holidays, 434th Field Artillery Brigade is living up to that mantra.

Each year during holiday block leave, hundreds of Basic Combat Training trainees leave Fort

Sill to spend the holidays with their families. However, for some, returning home is not an

option. For over 10 years, 434 FAB has been coordinating the Adopt-A-Soldier program to offer

these trainees a unique and heartwarming alternative.

The Adopt-A-Soldier program connects trainees with local active duty, reserve, National Guard,

retiree and Department of the Army civilian families. On Christmas Day, these families host a

"battle buddy team" of two to four trainees.

The program, which allows trainees to visit the sponsor family’s home for up to eight hours, is a

cherished opportunity for trainees who remain on post during the holidays. Many trainees elect

to stay behind for various reasons, including financial limitations, personal challenges or the

high cost of traveling to their home countries. Some joined the Army to escape difficult home

environments, while others are pursuing U.S. citizenship, making it financially unfeasible to

return to their home countries.

“The trainees who elect to stay in the BCT footprint can experience loneliness and feelings of

isolation, and this program can give them a chance to experience some semblance of a family

Christmas,” Capt. Tim McMeans said, 1-79th Field Artillery Regiment Chaplain. “In addition, it

also gives our cadre a chance to enjoy the holidays with their families after a long year of work.”

The Adopt-A-Soldier program highlights the Army’s commitment to taking care of its people, a

core priority that ensures soldiers' physical, mental and emotional well-being. By providing a

welcoming and supportive environment during the holiday season, the program embodies the

Army’s ethos of caring for those who serve.

Families interested in participating can contact Chaplain Capt. Tim McMeans at

timothy.s.mcmeans.mil@army.mil for sponsorship rules and applications. All applications must

be received by Nov. 29, 2024.

For the families involved, hosting trainees is a meaningful experience, fostering connections and

sharing the spirit of the season. For the trainees, it’s a chance to step outside the training

environment, make holiday memories and enjoy a home-cooked meal, despite being far from

home.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 15:28 Story ID: 485442 Location: OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill’s Adopt-A-Soldier Program Brings Holiday Cheer to Trainees, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.