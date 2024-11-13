Capt. Chandra Newman Assumes Command of NAS Pensacola

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra "Mamasan" Newman is...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra "Mamasan" Newman is piped ashore at a change of command ceremony Nov. 15, 2024 at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard NAS Penacola, Florida. Newman assumed command of the "Cradle of Naval Aviation" from Capt. Terrence "Village" Shashaty during an official ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra “Mamasan” Newman assumed command of the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” from Capt. Terrence “Village” Shashaty Nov. 15 during an official ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard the installation.



Shashaty retired after the ceremony, completing a 26-year U.S. Navy career.



Shashaty, a native of Brooklyn, New York, earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics in 1998 from the U.S. Naval Academy. He was selected as one of four U.S. officers to enroll in the Naval Staff College, the U.S. Naval War College’s program for mid-grade international naval officers representing 39 countries from across the globe, where he earned a Master of Arts in

National Security and Strategic Studies.



Designated a Naval Aviator in October 2000, Shashaty completed four operational carrier deployments flying the EA-6B Prowler and oversaw the transition to the EA-18G Growler and its inaugural expeditionary deployment to the Indo-Pacific area.



Newman, a native of Inverness, Florida, enlisted in the Navy in 2001 and commissioned through Officer Candidate School in November 2002 after completing a Bachelor of Science in Education from Troy State University, where she graduated summa cum laude. She also holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and

completed the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Executive Education program.



Newman received her wings of gold in August 2004 and served with Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) squadrons. She most recently served as the Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) Leadership, Education, Growth, Advocacy, Culture and Youth Outreach (LEGACY) director.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare

Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).