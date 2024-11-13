Commentary: Your Leadership Tree

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher "CJ" Johnson, 195th Operations Group commander, poses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher "CJ" Johnson, 195th Operations Group commander, poses for a photo at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California.. Johnson shared his insights on the role of coaching within leadership. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SEPULVEDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 11.15.2024 Courtesy Story 195th Wing

Pundits often evaluate the legacy of a head football coach by the size of their “coaching tree,” meaning the number of their assistants who go on to be successful head coaches. The best head coaches not only coach their players, but also their assistants.



I think the same metric can be applied to colonels, especially those in command. In addition to accomplishing our current missions, we have a responsibility to grow our successors.



As the Air Force evolves to meet the demands of Great Power Competition, colonels carry a special responsibility to develop the next generation of leaders. However, to truly fulfill this responsibility, we must look beyond traditional methods of directing, instructing and educating. We must embrace coaching.



Unlike directive leadership, coaching empowers subordinates to grow through guided self-reflection. It’s a process that fosters critical thinking, innovation and personal accountability — all crucial attributes for future military leaders.



Gen. James C. Slife, the Air Force vice chief of staff, recently announced a revitalized command screening process for colonels. He emphasized the need for leaders who possess “the strategic vision to anticipate future challenges and the ability to inspire and empower airmen to overcome them.”



Despite the Air Force’s robust training and development programs, there remains a significant gap in how we prepare our future leaders. It is particularly evident at the colonel level, where the art of coaching often takes a backseat to a mission-focused culture that prioritizes immediate results.



Pressured by operational demands, colonels may fall back on familiar directive approaches rather than investing time in coaching conversations. Many senior officers also lack formal training in coaching techniques, leaving them less equipped to effectively employ this leadership style.



But colonels are uniquely positioned to identify and nurture future leaders. They also possess a wealth of experience, knowledge and insight that, when shared through coaching, can transform the next generation.



Effective coaching, in this context, goes beyond simply providing advice or solutions. It fosters an environment where airmen feel valued and understood, which is critical for morale and retention. It also encourages self-awareness and accountability, enabling airmen to identify their strengths and areas for improvement.



By focusing on development rather than simply correcting mistakes, colonels can inspire a culture of continuous learning and resilience. These are the competencies that will enable the Air Force to navigate the complexities of modern warfare and maintain its strategic edge.



How do we build our coaching competencies? Here are some

suggestions based on my observations and research of great coaches:



● Embrace a growth mindset: Recognize that every interaction with a subordinate is a development opportunity. Instead of always providing answers, ask thought-provoking questions that challenge airmen to think critically and solve problems independently.



● Master active listening: Practice giving your full attention to airmen, seeking to understand their perspectives and challenges. This not only builds trust but also provides insight into areas where coaching can have the greatest impact.



● Provide constructive feedback: Move beyond simple praise or criticism. Offer specific, actionable feedback that helps airmen understand their strengths and areas for improvement.



● Create a culture of continuous learning: Model curiosity and a willingness to learn. Share your own experiences of growth and encourage airmen to seek out diverse perspectives and challenge assumptions.



● Invest in coaching skills: Seek out formal training in coaching techniques. Many civilian organizations offer executive coaching programs. The Air Force also has digital coaching modules for all airmen to endeavor.



● Make time for coaching: Schedule regular one-on-one sessions with key personnel. These dedicated coaching conversations signal the importance of development and provide a structured environment for growth.



The impact of a colonel who embraces coaching extends far beyond the individual being mentored. It creates a ripple effect, fostering a culture of learning and development throughout an organization. Airmen who feel valued, heard and empowered are more likely to be engaged, motivated and committed.



By embracing coaching as a cornerstone of leadership, colonels can unlock the potential within the Air Force, cultivating a new generation of airmen ready to face the challenges of tomorrow. In my view, the legacy of a colonel is not measured in missions accomplished or individual accolades, but in the leaders they inspire

and develop.



Col. Christopher "CJ" Johnson, 195th Operations Group commander