    62d MXG Airmen replace C-17 main landing gear axle

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Brewer, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 62d Maintenance Squadron and the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron worked together to remove and replace a main landing gear axle on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Nov. 13, 2024.

    Reclamation and Repair specialists, electrical and environmental technicians, and the aircraft’s dedicated crew chief all came together to take on this complex and infrequent job. As the hours passed by, little by little, the original axle was removed, and the new one was prepped to complete the replacement job.

    “It takes a special type of maintainer to be able to take apart a main landing gear and put it back together again,” said Tech. Sgt. Richard White, repair and reclamation section chief. “The removal and installation of the C-17 main landing gear is a task that few technicians have the privilege of performing in their careers, and our team is uniquely qualified to undertake this challenge.”

    C-17
    62d Airlift Wing
    MissionReady
    FlyFightWin
    62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    62d Maintenance Squadron

