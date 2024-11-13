Munson Army Health Center Lab excels during national inspection

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas —Munson Army Health Center’s medical laboratory recently scored exceptionally well during its College of American Pathologists accreditation.



“It was a comprehensive inspection based off six checklists of 1,000 items that were inspected in our laboratory, and we passed with flying colors,” said Capt. TeTeama Bennett, Munson’s laboratory manager and a medical laboratory scientist.



The two-person inspection team spent two days at Munson examining the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. They also examined laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, the laboratory safety program, and overall management.



“I am so proud of the work we do in the laboratory and of the great team we have here. [The] CAP inspection serves as validation for all we do to turn out patient test results,” said Jennifer Evans, Munson’s laboratory quality assurance manager. “There are thousands of CAP standards that every lab tech must abide by every day, for each analytical instrument and each test performed. If there is any issue, the inspectors will find it.”



Bennett said that CAP is the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs throughout the civilian healthcare industry.



“This organization inspects more than 8,000 clinical laboratories of all shapes and sizes across the United States and overseas, so to maintain accreditation from them shows how well we are performing our jobs,” said Bennett. “I’m extremely proud of our team and the services they provide to our patients."



Medical laboratories perform complex tests on biological samples, like blood, and tissue, that help medical providers diagnose or rule out illness.



Munson’s laboratory undergoes on-site inspection every two years.



To learn more about laboratory services, visit https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Lab-Tests-Radiology/Laboratory

