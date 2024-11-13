Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost: A Legacy of Progress and Innovation

Photo By Pfc. Alaeja Robinson | Chloe Gavin-Beatty, daughter of U.S. Army Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin, a World War II hero...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Alaeja Robinson | Chloe Gavin-Beatty, daughter of U.S. Army Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin, a World War II hero and the Army's first Head of Research and Development, gives remarks at the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost Naming Ceremony on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2024. Gavin was known for pioneering airborne warfare and championing military innovation. The Gavin outpost builds a tradition of Army innovation, bringing together military, academia, and industry partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alaeja Robinson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C.—The U.S. Army marked a defining moment on November 14, 2024, with the dedication of the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost. This event celebrated not just a new facility but the enduring legacy of Lt. Gen. Gavin, a leader whose vision for innovation resonates deeply with the Army's mission today.



Army leaders, Soldiers, innovators, and Gavin’s family gathered to honor his contributions while setting the stage for a future of cutting-edge capabilities. Gavin, fondly known as “Jumping Jim,” embodied the Army’s spirit of adaptation and excellence.



Chloe Gavin-Beatty, his daughter, shared during the ceremony, “My father was always asking, ‘How do we solve this problem? How can we do this better?’”



These words reflect his life’s work, from pioneering airborne warfare during WWII to advocating for advanced tactical systems as Head of Research and Development. His foresight in utilizing helicopters for combat mobility predated their iconic use in Vietnam highlighting the kind of thinking that inspired this outpost.



Gavin’s belief in change wasn’t just professional—it was personal. As Chloe shared, even as a child, Gavin urged her to embrace innovation, recounting his own leap from the horse-bound Army of the 1920s to the technology-driven force he helped shape. His legacy underscores the value of questioning the status quo—a principle that guides the mission of the outpost bearing his name.,



The innovation outpost represents a leap forward for the Army. U.S. Army Capt. Robert Scalzo, senior software engineer for XVIII Airborne Corps, described the capabilities it offers as classified and unclassified spaces with unmatched flexibility.



“It’s not just about solving today’s problems but about building the infrastructure to tackle tomorrow’s challenges,” said Scalzo.



Purpose-built for adaptability, the space supports everything from warfighter exercises to large-scale technology conferences. Its proximity to key partners—including Defense Innovation Unit and local universities—removes barriers to collaboration, allowing ideas to flow freely and solutions to develop rapidly.



Unlike retrofitted buildings, the outpost’s design reflects a clear vision: to empower teams across the Department of Defense, academia, and industry. It serves as both a resource and a hub, enabling the Army to outthink and outpace adversaries. It is equipped with cutting-edge resources designed to foster creativity and solve problems in real time.



Inside its walls will be 3D printing labs, virtual reality simulation suites, and prototyping workshops, all enabling soldiers and engineers to take ideas from concept to reality. These tools are vital for pushing innovation forward, offering the Army the ability to address challenges head-on. One standout example comes from the 82nd Airborne Division’s Innovation Lab, which used 3D printing technology to design and produce custom radio mounts for their Infantry Squad Vehicles.



Before this, they lacked the capability to ensure secure and reliable communication for their crews. Solutions like this underscore how these resources aren’t just high-tech—they’re essential for mission success.



The dedication ceremony also showcased the outpost’s importance as a resource for Soldiers at every level. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, emphasized the need for such facilities in an unpredictable world.



“You have to have a facility that can out-think, out-adapt, and out-anything your adversary does,” he stated.



The outpost embodies this ethos, offering the tools and partnerships needed to remain at the forefront of military innovation. Beyond the technology and infrastructure, the outpost represents something more profound: a commitment to the Army’s people.



Gavin’s leadership philosophy prioritized the well-being of his Soldiers, and this facility reflects that same care. Chloe Gavin-Beatty recounted how her father would walk the front lines to check on morale and ensure his troops had what they needed. Similarly, this innovation hub asks a simple but vital question of every Soldier: “What do you need to do your job better?”



From the Battle of the Bulge to the labs of today, the spirit of innovation has been central to the Army’s success. The Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost builds on this tradition, creating a space where ideas can thrive, solutions can emerge, and the Army can continue leading in a complex world.



As Chloe concluded during the ceremony, “This lab continues my father’s lifelong drive to solve problems and embrace change.”



Her words encapsulate the enduring impact of Lt. Gen. Gavin’s legacy and the transformative potential of this facility.



The outpost is more than a facility—it is a promise to the future. By fostering collaboration, advancing technology, and prioritizing Soldier readiness, it ensures the Army remains a step ahead. The dedication of this innovation hub is not just a tribute to the past but a bold statement of intent: to lead, to adapt, and to succeed in an ever-changing battlefield.



-30-