My DCMA: Kahlil Dawson, management analyst

FORT WORTH, Texas – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Kahlil Dawson shares his story.



My name is Kahlil Dawson, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a management analyst in the Mission Support Office at DCMA Bell Textron. I have been a part of the DCMA team for nine months.



My job duties include being a Defense Travel System point of contact and subject matter expert; coordinating the Defense Organizational Climate Survey within the contract management office; and providing continuity management by supplying information for the occupant emergency plan standard operating procedures, continuity of operations plans, security plans, and force protection condition implementation plans.



I provide administrative support by coordinating and tracking the civilian and military of the quarter nominations and awards. I am a Sexual Assault Prevention Response victim advocate. In addition, I provide facilities and building management support by processing and facilitating various work requests and projects, assisting with the non-tactical vehicle program, and serving as the records management custodian.



DCMA is an exceptional workplace due to its strong emphasis on teamwork. I appreciate the power of collaboration where teamwork is essential for success after serving in the Navy for 22 years and retiring as a senior chief petty officer. Being a team player fosters unity and a shared purpose by creating an environment of trust and mutual support that enhances productivity and personal fulfillment. I enjoy working with others and striving to improve processes, which can significantly reduce stress and frustration, and in turn, make work feel rewarding and purposeful. The environment at this CMO echoes the camaraderie I experienced in the Navy and instills in me a strong sense of belonging.



One of the great things about working at my location is the open-door policy of Navy Capt. David Calhoun, the CMO commander, and Nathan Scoggin, the deputy. Their transparent delivery of information keeps us all informed and involved, and their consistent support for staff development is a testament to their commitment to our improvement. The structured work environment and the option to telework are also appreciated.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because it ensures the military receives high-quality equipment, supplies, and service on time, enabling them to complete their mission successfully and safely. With my background in the Navy, I understand firsthand how critical it is for our military to rely on the precision, reliability, and readiness of their gear. DCMA’s role in maintaining these standards directly impacts the success of our armed forces, and I take immense pride in contributing to that mission.



My future career goals include graduating from the University of La Verne, California, within the next year. In 2016, I obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in psychology. On Oct. 13, I finished my final course for my master’s in business administration with a concentration in organizational development. I will then assess whether I want to further my education, such as pursuing a doctorate in psychology.



On my job, I want to become more knowledgeable in unit manning reports and the request for personnel actions to provide additional support to the MSO in 2025. Another goal is to apply for the Centralized Development Program and apply the skills and insight I gain to enhance my leadership skills and contribute to the continued success of the organization. Ultimately, I aspire to advance within DCMA and take on a supervisory role where I can make a greater impact.



There are a lot of milestones in my family coming up that I look forward to in 2025. My spouse will retire from the military. One daughter will graduate with her associate degree, another daughter will graduate from high school, and my son will graduate from middle school. These graduations are not just milestones, but they represent my family’s hard work and dedication, and I am proud to be a part of their journey.



My favorite hobbies include weightlifting, calisthenics, cutting hair, reading comic books and novels, and supporting my children’s sports activities, including baseball and football. My passion for cutting hair stems from my appreciation for the craftsmanship involved. Additionally, I enjoy listening to others during their challenging times. Ultimately, everyone deserves to be heard with empathy and without bias. I’m also considering picking up a new hobby, such as learning to repair cars or motorcycles. The thought of mastering this new skill is both intriguing and challenging because it sparks my curiosity.