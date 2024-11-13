My DCMA: Yvette Rodriguez, supervisory procurement analyst

Courtesy Photo | Yvette Rodriguez has been with the DCMA for a combined ten years.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Yvette Rodriguez has been with the DCMA for a combined ten years. see less | View Image Page

HANSCOM AFB, Mass. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Yvette Rodriguez shares her story.



My name is Yvette Rodriguez, I am the supervisory procurement analyst for the Contractor’s Purchasing System Review Group, or CPSR, here, but I report to DCMA headquarters.



I supervise a team of nine procurement analysts who are responsible for analyzing procurement systems of major suppliers with complex corporate structures in accordance with commercial business, industrial practices, and contract administration principles, practices, and regulations to include its management of subcontractors.



I began my federal career in 2012 with DCMA as a contract administrator at the General Electric Plant until 2016. I subsequently began employment with the Department of Labor as a workforce development specialist/financial analyst before rejoining DCMA as a procurement analyst for the CPSR Group in 2018. I became the CPSR Boston regional supervisor in July 2019 and continue to serve in that position.



In my current position, I am responsible for providing personnel and resource management, fostering teamwork, and providing administrative and technical assistance, direction, and coordination over staff activities. One of the best things about my job is that it never gets boring; we face many different challenges on a regular basis where I must apply research skills and methods to identify, assess, analyze, and mitigate risk. I enjoy interpreting policies and procedures such as public law to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the CPSRs.



I hold an undergraduate degree in business administration-management from a private college in New York and an MBA from Columbia Southern University. I am also a Certified Acquisition Professional and hold a Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act - Level III Contracting Certification from the Defense Acquisition University.



My future goals include continuing to provide support to the warfighters who put their lives in danger for the American people every day and to ensure we are saving taxpayer dollars, as a taxpayer myself. One of my personal goals is to continue to grow in my career within DCMA because it’s a great agency to work for.



In my spare time, I enjoy spending quality time with my family especially my grandson, traveling, listening to music, swimming, eating home cooked meals, and wine tastings.