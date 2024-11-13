Keystones learn defense acquisition history, tour USS Constitution

Photo By Jason Kaneshiro | DCMA Keystones and support staff stand for a group photo in front of the USS...... read more read more Photo By Jason Kaneshiro | DCMA Keystones and support staff stand for a group photo in front of the USS Constitution in Boston Aug. 28, 2024. The first- and second-year Keystones gathered for a cohort that included a tour of the historic vessel see less | View Image Page

BOSTON – In a city steeped in history, Keystones explored the evolution of America’s defense acquisition efforts and its connection to the agency's modern-day mission.



The rotational assignment, titled “Acquisition in Early America,” received overwhelmingly positive feedback for fostering a connection with the individual Keystones to our overall agency’s mission of being the independent eyes and ears of the Department of Defense while touring the USS Constitution, said Brian Valentin, program integrator at Defense Contract Management Agency Aircraft Propulsion Operations General Electric.



While in the Keystone program — DCMA’s primary acquisition training development program — participants train to become highly-skilled specialists in their career field, Valentin said.



“However, they’re also given the opportunity to broaden their horizons through rotational assignments and shadowing opportunities,” Valentin said. “This assignment exposed them to the program support aspect of DCMA where they’re able to visualize how multiple functions come together to ensure products for our warfighters are procured at a fair cost to the government and contractually compliant.”



More than 20 first- and second-year Keystones received a summary of the acquisition life cycle for major weapon systems during the assignment.



“With this knowledge, the Keystones were walked through the acquisition of the USS Constitution and her sister ships,” Valentin said. “Although the ships were built over 200 years ago, the acquisition life cycle can be applied to their history.”



To link historic acquisitions to present day priorities, the Keystones took a tour of the General Electric facility in Lynn, Massachusetts, a suburb that lies north of Boston.



“The tour exposed the group to the intricate process of machining and assembling jet engines,” Valentin said. “Like any other weapon system, individual parts were joined with others to make components and eventually into the final engine build.”



Tour participants represented six functional areas including contracting, quality, engineering, industrial specialist, property and earned value.



“Along with the functional diversity, 14 different offices were represented from across the agency,” Valentin said.



Timothy Vu, a general engineer and Keystone from DCMA Southern California, said the experience was eye-opening.



“This rotation has exposed me to the historical knowledge and wisdom of how the strategy of Program Support Teams support the acquisition lifecycle ever since the founding of this nation,” Vu said.



Vu, who has been with the agency since 2023, said he was fascinated with how acquisition strategies have evolved with technology since the days of frigates, and how the essence of supporting the warfighter mission remains the same.



The “Acquisition in Early America” assignment arms Keystones with knowledge and historical perspective to proactively identify program issues that can be addressed well before being fielded by warfighters who will use these weapon systems to protect our nation’s borders and interests, Valentin said.



“Acquisition hasn’t changed much over the course of 200 years,” Valentin said. “Neither has the importance of the weapons systems DCMA helps deliver to the warfighter.”