Enhance Preparedness through Kolekole Pass—Army leads joint exercise

Photo By Robert Haynes | During the Kolekole Pass tabletop exercise, officials review key issues and questions...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | During the Kolekole Pass tabletop exercise, officials review key issues and questions surrounding the use of Kolekole Pass as an emergency evacuation route. The exercise, held at U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i’s Emergency Operations Center, involved multiple agencies collaborating to ensure preparedness for potential disaster scenarios. see less | View Image Page

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawai’i — On Nov. 12-13, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i (USAG Hawai’i) hosted a comprehensive tabletop exercise (TTX) with county and state emergency services, including the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), at the installation’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The Kolekole Pass TTX was designed to prepare for potential emergency evacuations from O’ahu’s west side—spanning communities from Nānākuli to Mākaha—and highlight the essential evacuation route through Kolekole Pass in times of a man-made or natural crisis.



“The Leeward coast doesn’t have any egress points after the Kalaeloa Road exit. This is over ten miles of coastal communities that can be isolated during a disaster. The Kolekole pass is essential to providing an alternative solution to emergency evacuation procedures for the thousands of residents that could be affected,” said James Williams, chief operations officer, Directorate of Emergency Services. “Without this initiative, history has shown us that a failure to prepare will cost lives and increase suffering. I commend all the state, county, and federal partners on the swift action to develop a solution. I believe it is essential to have this backup plan to mitigate unforeseen events. And I believe that the plan will succeed with our combined efforts.”



The exercise served as a critical initiative in disaster readiness, focusing on the strategic route starting in Nānākuli at the Lualualei Naval Reservation front gate, moving through Kolekole Pass, and exiting into Wahiawā via Schofield Barracks. This collaboration underscored the importance of a coordinated response involving multiple agencies, including the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), U.S. Army Hawai’i (USARHAW), Installation Management Command Pacific (IMCOM-Pacific), Commander Naval Region Hawai’i Emergency Management Chief (CNRH), Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Honolulu Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Hawai’i State Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), and the Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT), among others.



“Today’s TTX was an invaluable step in working with our Federal, State, and City County partners to help pave the way for an effective emergency evacuation route potentially saving countless lives in times of specific critical events,” said Scott D. Carter, chief of operations and plans, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security.



Twenty-four hours prior to the TTX, USAG Hawai’i staff planners conducted a joint staff ride with key HPD and HFD personnel, touring the pass to evaluate the landscape, conditions of the road, and identify critical points that would influence evacuation plans and operational effectiveness.



“The Kolekole Pass exercise held at USAG Hawai’i’s Emergency Operations Center is a critical step that underscores the power of collaboration in ensuring the safety and resilience of our communities in Hawai’i,” said Daniel W. Spencer, Protection Division Chief, DPTMS. “Today, we focus on the monumental impact of multi-agency engagement with USAG Hawaii concerning the opening of Kolekole Pass in the event of an emergency.”



Hawai’i’s unique vulnerability to hurricanes, floods, wildland fire, and even volcanic eruptions necessitates a high level of preparedness, making such exercises essential to ensure communication, coordination, and effective response capabilities among involved agencies. For the communities of O’ahu, especially those in west-side regions, Kolekole Pass offers a viable evacuation route for residents during crises, providing critical access for emergency responders, medical personnel, and essential supplies.



The TTX underscored the value of interagency information sharing, allowing for real-time situational updates on weather, road conditions, and resource availability to enhance decision-making processes. This integrated approach reflects the larger goal of bolstering community resilience, reinforcing the bond between Hawai’i’s military and civilian populations, and advancing collective preparedness across all fronts.



As USAG Hawai’i and its partners continue to work towards a unified emergency response framework, this exercise symbolizes a proactive step toward being part of a broader effort to protect the people of Hawai’i and ensure they have the necessary resources and routes available in times of need.



“By working together, we are ensuring that our communities are not only ready to respond to emergencies but also capable of recovering quickly. The opening of Kolekole Pass is just one piece of a much larger problem set—one that includes training exercises, public awareness campaigns, and ongoing dialogues among all stakeholders,” Spencer emphasized.



With this renewed focus on preparedness, USAG Hawai’i and its partners are committed to making Hawai’i a safer place for all residents.