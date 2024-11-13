Army-Wide Marksmanship Competition Opens for Registration

FORT MOORE, GEORGIA – The Maneuver Center of Excellence, in partnership with the U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), is hosting the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship March 9-15, 2025. This premier marksmanship event is free and open to all Soldiers, including U.S. Army Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and ROTC/Military Academy cadets and Officer Candidate School candidates.



The unique competition, commonly called ‘All Army,’ allows Soldiers to interact with and learn from the Army’s top marksmen from the USAMU and other units while putting their skills to the test. All Army 2025 starts with Small Arms Firing Schools in rifle, pistol, and multi-gun for all competitors. For the remainder of the week, Soldiers will fire more than 550 rounds across 11 different challenging courses of fire that allow them to explore both the capabilities of their weapons and marksmanship skills at ranges from 5 to 500 meters. All Army includes four Excellence in Competition (EIC) Matches, which provide a rare opportunity for Soldiers to earn credit points toward their Distinguished Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship Badges. These prestigious EIC Badges take precedence over standard qualification badges and distinguish Soldiers as above-average, lethal marksmen.



All Army’s goal is to develop combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognize superior skill at the highest level. Soldiers will compete individually in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open, and professional based on previous competition experience. Team matches consist of four firing members with a coach or captain. All competition events require running and other physical activities. Unit leaders should ensure that Soldiers selected for participation in All Army are physically fit and meet Army height and weight standards.



The USAMU will provide all ammunition, but Soldiers’ units must provide the weapons. The only exception will be for cadets who may not have pistols. In this case, USAMU will provide the needed firearms. All weapons will be stored in the USAMU Arms Room during the competition.



Individual and team registration is required and is now open at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=27816. This site also includes the Match Program for more details. Registration closes on February 25, 2025, or whenever the competitor list reaches the maximum participant list of 260. All Army typically fills up early, so units are encouraged to register as early as possible.



For more information about the competition, please contact the USAMU Public Affairs Office at usarmy.moore.usarec.mbx.meb-amu-pao@army.mil.



# # #





About: The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit wins national and international shooting competitions, supports Army accessions, and advances small arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability, enhance recruiting and increase marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Marketing Engagement Brigade and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.



