NAVFAC Atlantic Announces 2025 Chief Engineer Awards Selectees

Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, announced the 2025 Chief Engineer Award selectees during an All Hands meeting on Nov. 13, 2024. These prestigious awards honor excellence in military and civilian engineering disciplines, recognizing individuals whose achievements bolster NAVFAC’s mission and enhance the Navy’s global readiness.



“I was incredibly proud when we announced the selectees for the 2025 NAVFAC Atlantic Chief Engineer awards,” Cuadros said. “It is an honor to celebrate these four outstanding team members who exemplify dedication, skill, and innovation in their respective fields. Each will now compete at the NAVFAC enterprise level for top honors.”



The Military Engineer of the Year, Lt. j.g. Andrew Meiners, serves as a construction manager at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, overseeing $246 million in contracts. His contributions include advancing energy resiliency through a $232 million Energy Savings Performance Contract and resolving critical infrastructure defects. Beyond his professional duties, Meiners is actively involved in his community, coaching youth baseball, volunteering at his church, and supporting the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.



Taylor Priest, P.E., the Civilian Engineer of the Year, is a senior civil engineer at NAVFAC Atlantic and a recognized leader in stormwater management and the design of critical Navy facilities worldwide. Her projects include the $60 million MH-60R hangar in Spain and the $66 million P-8A taxiway and apron upgrade in Italy. A passionate advocate for STEM education, she also serves on the board of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.



The Project Manager of the Year, Chad Aaby, P.E., is a senior project manager at NAVFAC Atlantic who has led over $530 million in construction projects, including the Army Family Housing Recapitalization in Italy and European Deterrence Initiative projects in Spain. Known for his mentorship and project execution expertise, Aaby consistently delivers on-time, within-budget results that enhance mission readiness.



Elizabeth Clemens, CID, RA, recognized as Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year, is a senior interior designer at NAVFAC Atlantic. She has been instrumental in delivering more than $2 billion in infrastructure projects and played a critical role in reorganizing NAVFAC Atlantic’s Asset Management and Design and Construction departments, demonstrating her influence beyond design and architecture.



“These selectees embody the highest standards of professionalism and dedication,” Cuadros said. “Their accomplishments reinforce the critical role NAVFAC plays in supporting the Navy and its global operations. Congratulations and Bravo Zulu to these exemplary team members!”



Each honoree will now represent NAVFAC Atlantic in the competition for the 2025 NAVFAC Engineer, Project Manager, and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year awards at the enterprise level.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 11:52 Story ID: 485403 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Atlantic Announces 2025 Chief Engineer Awards Selectees, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.