158th Fighter Wing Expands Largest Solar Array in Air National Guard

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont Air National Guard began the third and final phase of a photovoltaic power project, an ambitious solar energy initiative aimed at bolstering energy resilience, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing emergency readiness.



“We currently have the largest operating solar array in the Air National Guard,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “This expansion project is a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and mission assurance. By leveraging renewable energy sources, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also ensuring that our fire station can maintain operations during power outages. This is a win for both the environment and our mission readiness.”



The initial solar array was made possible through an $8.8 million grant facilitated by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, while the nearly $2.8 million expansion is funded by the Energy Resilience & Conservation Investment Program, a subsection of the Defense-Wide Military Construction Program specifically intended to fund projects designed to provide energy resilience to critical electrical loads, implement energy and water conservation measures and renewable energy technologies at military installations.



“We are deeply grateful to the Burlington City Council for their forethought in voting to extend our base lease last year,” Finnegan said. “Their decision was pivotal in unlocking the military construction funding necessary for projects like this one, enabling us to enhance our base infrastructure and strengthen our energy resilience, aligning our shared values of sustainability and environmental responsibility.”



This project includes the expansion of the large solar array adjacent to the base fire station that will convert sunlight into DC power. The energy is then transformed into AC power by a series of inverters and managed by a state-of-the-art Microgrid Energy Management System.



The power generated will be stored in a Battery Energy Storage System and supplied directly to the Fire Crash & Rescue Station, a critical facility that operates 24/7 to provide emergency services to the VTANG, the Leahy Burlington International Airport, and many neighboring communities.



“The fire station has been upgraded with energy-efficient lighting and ground source heat pumps, maximizing the benefits of the solar array and ensuring readiness for this final integration,” said Capt. Dayton Brown, 158th Fighter Wing Base Civil Engineer. “The BESS, with a capacity of 250kWh and a 12-hour runtime, will power the station through overnight operations until recharged by sunlight. In case of prolonged outages, the microgrid system will seamlessly integrate with the station’s diesel generator, providing a reliable backup power source. This capability is crucial for maintaining the uninterrupted emergency services provided by the station.”



This project is one of many which contributes significantly to VTANG’s renewable energy output, aligning with the Department of Defense’s goals for energy conservation and resilience.



“We’ve installed solar panels on several buildings across the base and use geothermal heat pumps to efficiently heat and cool multiple facilities,” Brown said. “We are also finalizing an Energy Management Control System project that allows us to better view, diagnose, and efficiently run Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems. This spring we’ll upgrade to energy-efficient lighting in our Security Forces building, further reducing energy costs.”



While the combined financial savings of these projects are substantial, the primary focus remains on enhancing energy security and reducing environmental impact.



“This is more than just energy savings,” emphasized Finnegan. “It’s about setting a standard for how we can continue to integrate renewable energy to support our mission, safeguard our facilities, and contribute to a sustainable future for Vermont.”



For more information about the Vermont Air National Guard’s energy initiatives, please contact Public Affairs Officer Lt Col Meghan Smith at meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil

