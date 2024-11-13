Army Military Policeman from Fort Knox catches top finish at competition

U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade Public Affairs



FORT KNOX, Ky. -- Army Master Sgt. Josh Watkins, a military policeman with the U.S. Army Outdoor Team, shocked the crowd with a second-place finish on day one of the National Professional Fishing League Stop Five at Lake of the Ozarks, Oct. 23-25, catching 5 fishing weighing 15 pounds.



On day two, Watkins slipped in the rankings to 24 after only managing to catch two keepers weighing a combined total for 3 pounds, 2 ounces.



“This is a tough time of year at Lake of the Ozarks. I’ve never seen the lake fish so tough. I had to fight for each of those two fish on day two,” Watkins said.



Watkins returned on Day Three ready to fight and was able to secure a Top 20 finish, placing 18 among 120 anglers. Day 3 I had four fish for 10 pounds and 8 ounces.



He credits his comeback to his determination and confidence that he has in his fishing ability.



Watkins considers Lake of the Ozarks his home lake where he feels most comfortable. Watkins had been stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri to attend basic training, advanced individual training, served as a drill sergeant, and came back to the same basic training battalion to serve as a first sergeant there.



The chance to compete and finish out the season at Lake of the Ozarks (Fort Leonard Wood Missouri) was a full circle moment in his career -- back where he started many years ago. Watkins retires next year after 20 years of service.



Not only did MSG Watkins secure an overall 18th finish, but he was also surprised by his wife, Cheryl, and daughter, Emery, on stage with a beautiful shadow box that captured his love for bass fishing with the Military Police Corps.



Watkins’ wife, Cheryl read her speech to commemorate her husband’s career over the past 20 years, highlighting his numerous accomplishments. Watkins ended the presentation with a moment of silence for six soldiers that he lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars that he displays with their dog tags on the side of his bass boat.



Fellow Army Outdoor Team member Master Sgt. John Branch said Watkins was relentless in the competition.



“MSG Watkins is the hardest working angler I have ever been around,” Branch said. “He is the first person at the boat ramp in the mornings and usually the last to leave.



“Lake of the Ozarks is what would be considered his home lake,” Branch said. “He used his history and knowledge of the lake to his advantage. It was awesome to see him have a great event on a lake he has spent so much time on and loves so much. This was the toughest bite we have encountered in a tournament by far this season, a true testament to him being able to keep mentally focused and trust his instincts.”





Watkins credits the Army with helping him pursue his passion of fishing.



“I have been fishing most of my life as long as I can remember, Watkins said. “I really didn’t start tournament fishing until I was a first sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood,” Watkins said. “The Army has really helped in molding me into the angler I am now. Due to moving with the Army I was always having to fish different bodies of water. You realize that all lakes don’t fish the same. Versatility is a must when fishing at the level Master Sgt. Branch and I do now for the Army Outdoor Team as we continue to show that anything is possible and there are endless opportunities in the US Army.



The Army Outdoor Team is part of the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion at Fort Knox Kentucky. Soldiers. The Mission Support Battalion, also at Fort Knox, Kentucky, is aligned under the U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade. The brigade supports Army outreach and recruiting across the United States and includes the Army Parachute Team and Army Marksmanship Unit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 10:08 Story ID: 485392 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Military Policeman from Fort Knox catches top finish at competition, by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.