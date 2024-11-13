Fort Gregg-Adams leadership engages community during Walking Town Hall

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Community engagement was in full stride as garrison leaders and team members from Hunt Military Communities engaged with military members and their families during a Walking Town Hall Nov. 13 in the Madison Park neighborhood.



The Walking Town Hall fosters a way for Fort Gregg-Adams military members and their families to voice praise or concerns face-to-face with leaders eager to listen.



“We are in the business of taking care of our families here on Fort Gregg-Adams,” said Albert G. Williams, Directorate of Public Works housing division chief. “And the first step in allowing us to do that is by listening to what they have to say.”



According to Williams, Madison Park renovations began in October of this year.



“We’re hoping to wrap up renovations in the late spring to early summer of next year, but it all depends on this year’s winter weather,” he said.



Leaders addressed the upcoming renovations with residents, such as the future installation of all new appliances and tankless water heaters. The homes also will have new heating, ventilation and air conditioning.



They also talked about a wide array of issues enhancing the local community’s quality of life through improved infrastructure and services.



“I want to hear from you what is going well along with what we can improve on to make life better for you while you’re here at Fort Gregg-Adams,” said Col. Richard Bendelewski, U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander to a local resident during the walking town hall.



The importance of “People First” is highlighted in conversations that take place walking door-to-door and talking to the community face-to-face letting them know that their needs are the garrison’s priority said Bendelewski.



“Implementing these updates to the neighborhood will allow us to not only improve the housing itself but will improve the lives of our families here on post,” said Shane Woodruff, Fort Gregg-Adams Family Housing change of occupancy maintenance manager.



The Fort Gregg-Adams Family Housing team has operated the privatized family housing units on post since September 2007. The Army and East Army Properties, LLC formed a consolidated LLC to create the Gregg-Adams Family Housing project, according to Williams.



“The name has changed over the years and personnel supporting this project have transitioned, but the support for our residents and families has been unwavering,” Williams said.



For any additional questions or concerns regarding privatized family housing, please contact the Gregg-Adams Family Housing team at 804-566-3300 for more information or find them at https://www.greggadamsfamilyhousing.com/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 09:50 Story ID: 485384 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Gregg-Adams leadership engages community during Walking Town Hall, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.