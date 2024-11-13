NAMRU EURAFCENT XO Named 2024 Navy Optometrist of the Year

Photo By Greta Ruffino | SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 15, 2024) Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer, Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Greta Ruffino | SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 15, 2024) Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, and the 2024 Navy Optometrist of the Year, poses for a photo aboard Naval Air Station, Sigonella. NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts infectious disease research and surveillance to study, monitor and detect emerging and re-emerging disease threats of military and public health importance, and to develop mitigation strategies against these threats in partnership with host nations and international and U.S. agencies in U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Central Command (CENTCOM), and European Command (EUCOM) areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Greta Ruffino/Released) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy – Cmdr. Micah Kinney, executive officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, was named the 2024 Navy Optometrist of the Year award during the Armed Forces Optometric Society (AFOS) ceremony held November 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana.



The Armed Forces Optometric Society (AFOS) Optometrist of the Year award recognizes significant contributions to the advancement of AFOS and optometry across federal service.



“Cmdr. Kinney’s background in providing clinical care to keep Navy personnel ‘in the fight,’ combined with his insights and experience on how operationally focused research help to provide a competitive advantage to U.S. forces make him a great addition to the team,” said Capt. Virginia Blackman, commanding officer, NAMRU EURAFCENT. “I appreciate his leadership and fresh perspective as we continue to build on our past successes and strengthen NAMRU EURAFCENT’s foundations.”



Kinney, a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry reported to NAMRU EURAFCENT’s Sigonella-based headquarters in June 2024.



“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as this year’s Navy optometrist of the year,” said Kinney. “These awards not only recognize an individual, but the team and support system around that individual. I share this honor with my colleagues and partners who have helped improve warfighter protections and visual performance.”



This is not the first time that AFOS has recognized Kinney. In, 2018 he received he received the Navy Junior Optometrist of the Year award.



“Optometrists provide ‘sight for the fight’ and work as key partners within the Military Health System to keep our military performing at their peak. I am proud to be a Navy Optometrist and for the work that AFOS does to forward our profession not only in the military but across all federal services,” Kinney added.



NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts infectious disease research and surveillance to study, monitor and detect emerging and re-emerging disease threats of military and public health importance, and to develop mitigation strategies against these threats in partnership with host nations and international and U.S. agencies in U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Central Command (CENTCOM), and European Command (EUCOM) areas of responsibility.