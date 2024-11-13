Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden High School JROTC honors veterans during U.S. Army Europe and Africa Veterans Day Observance

    GERMANY

    11.07.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    Under somber skies, Wiesbaden High School’s Warrior Battalion JROTC demonstrated the highest standards of honor and respect during the United States Army Europe and Africa Veterans Day Observance on Nov. 7.

    At the ceremony, the Warrior Battalion JROTC Color Guard advanced bearing the colors of the United States, Germany, the U.S. Army, and U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF). These symbols represented not only the enduring alliance between the United States and Germany but also the deep respect for the military heritage shared across both countries.

    Alongside the JROTC Color Guard, the cadet leadership team served in the ceremonial laying of wreaths, a gesture embodying respect and reverence. Serving as wreath bearers in collaboration with representatives from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 27, American Legion Post GR-07, and USAREUR-AF, the cadets participated in a traditional tribute that underscored the lasting significance of military service and remembrance. Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil, deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the profound dedication and sacrifice exemplified by the nation’s veterans. His address encouraged the audience to reflect on the continued contributions of service members past and present, highlighting the unbroken chain of commitment connecting the nation’s military generations.

    Cadets received high accolades from attendees who noted their exceptional discipline and professionalism. Today’s ceremony provided the Warrior Battalion JROTC cadets a significant opportunity to honor veterans in the U.S. and across Europe, cultivating their understanding of military values, history, and respect. The Warrior Battalion expressed gratitude to all veterans, recognizing the profound personal sacrifices made by those who have served.

