From Tragedy to Triumph: Trevor Hines Honors Brother’s Legacy Across the Globe

Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | Derek Hines’ journey, from his time at West Point to graduating from Ranger School...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | Derek Hines’ journey, from his time at West Point to graduating from Ranger School and deploying to Afghanistan, exemplified leadership and selflessness. Even while deployed, he remained concerned about his soldiers, ensuring they received support if injured or in need. When Derek made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2005, the Hines family responded by establishing the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Foundation. The all-volunteer organization has raised nearly $800,000 over the past 20 years to support service members and their families. 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Foundation https://derekhinesfund.com The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo courtesy 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Foundation) see less | View Image Page

Trevor Hines traveled from New Hampshire to Vicenza, Italy, to honor his late brother, 1st Lt. Derek Hines, by participating in the Derek Hines 5K on November 15, 2024. The Del Din event not only commemorates Derek’s military service but also celebrates the legacy he left behind.



"Derek was my oldest brother," Trevor said. "There’s 10 years between Derek and me. He was my hero—long before West Point, long before Army hockey, and long before his service with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He was the greatest big brother anyone could ask for."



Derek Hines’ journey, from his time at West Point to graduating from Ranger School and deploying to Afghanistan, exemplified leadership and selflessness. Even while deployed, he remained concerned about his soldiers, ensuring they received support if injured or in need.



When Derek made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2005, the Hines family responded by establishing the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Foundation. The all-volunteer organization has raised nearly $800,000 over the past 19 years to support service members and their families.



"Every dollar goes back into our military community," Trevor said. "I’d like to think Derek would be proud of what we’ve done. Derek was never about himself—it was always about the men he served with. This foundation keeps that alive."



From Vicenza to New Hampshire and beyond, Derek’s legacy continues to inspire. "You can’t just quit," Trevor said. "Derek believed in carrying on, and that’s what we’re doing."



1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Foundation

https://derekhinesfund.com



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez and Sgt. Jose Lora)