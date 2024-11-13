Four DoDEA Europe Schools recognized as AVID Schoolwide Sites of Distinction

Four schools in DoDEA Europe have earned the AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction recognition, a prestigious honor highlighting the schools' commitment to implementing AVID instructional best practices across all content areas and grade levels. The schools recognized are Vilseck High School, Kaiserslautern Middle School, Rota Middle High School, and Spangdahlem Middle School.



The AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction honor is awarded to only 6% of secondary schools in the AVID system. This distinction underscores DoDEA's dedication to expanding AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) beyond the AVID Elective classroom, promoting instructional strategies that benefit all students.



Kaiserslautern Middle School has held its designation as an AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction since the 2019-20 school year, with an AVID coordinator in place from the 2020-21 through 2023-24 school years, serving roughly 17% of its student population.



Spangdahlem Middle School, a participant in AVID since 2013, serves about 17% of its students, with an AVID coordinator since the 2021-22 school year.



Rota Middle High School, which joined AVID in 1993, serves about 12% of its students and focuses on preparing all seniors for life after high school. The school has had an AVID coordinator in place since 2018-19.



Vilseck High School, one of DoDEA's longest AVID participants since 1990, serves about 13% of its students and has maintained a dedicated AVID coordinator since 2017-18.



“We are incredibly proud of our schools for achieving the AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction recognition,” said Dr. Michelle Howard-Brahaney, DoDEA Europe director for student excellence. “This honor reflects the dedication of our educators and leaders to foster a culture of academic rigor and college and career readiness across all classrooms. Through the AVID program, we are equipping our students with the skills they need to succeed both within and beyond the classroom, empowering them for a lifetime of achievement.”



“This recognition as an AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our teachers, staff, and students,” said Quintin Davis, principal of Vilseck High School. “Our school community has embraced the AVID approach, creating a culture of high expectations and support for all students.”



The AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction designation is based on performance in the Secondary Coaching and Certification Instrument (CCI), which evaluates implementation across four domains: instruction, systems, leadership, and culture. To qualify, schools must meet rigorous benchmarks in all domains and achieve five key metrics, including academic support structures, and performance metrics.



For more information on the AVID program, visit the AVID website.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:17 Story ID: 485366 Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four DoDEA Europe Schools recognized as AVID Schoolwide Sites of Distinction, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.