    BAWF: Comradery through Competition at Camp Bondsteel

    British Strategic Reserve Force Participate in BAWF Event at Camp Bondsteel

    Soldiers with the British Strategic Reserve Force of the NATO-led Kosovo Force

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.29.2024

    Story by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the British Strategic Reserve Force of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, participated in a British Army Warrior Fitness competition held at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Oct. 28, 2024. British Army Warrior Fitness, commonly known as BAWF, was launched in 2014 as a way to promote military specific physical training and improve the long-term health of service members.

    The British Forces organized the competition as an additional way to bring together KFOR’s multinational forces to strengthen comradery and build stronger bonds.

    Several British soldiers with the Strategic Reserve Force, also known as SRF, took lead in organizing the BAWF event, including Lance Corporal Ryan Wesley.

    Wesley says that his involvement in planning the event has shown him the impact of bringing people together around a shared purpose.

    “It’s not just about physical fitness,” said Wesley. “It’s about building camaraderie, lifting morale, and fostering a sense of unity.”

    12 teams participated in the BAWF competition, and the first place male team was the “TAMANDU WARRIOR 1” team from the 2nd Royal Gurkha Rifles, commanded by the 1 Royal Yorks. Lieutenant Edward Chalmers, a member of the TAMANDU WARRIOR 1 team, said he was thrilled with the performance of his team.

    “I am incredibly proud of our team… who showed physical and mental determination to win today’s competition,” said Chalmers.

    In addition to comradery, the event also maintains the physical readiness of KFOR. Participants are honing in on the same physical skills in the gym that will enhance their performance and overall endurance during real-world missions.

    Lance Corporal Jay Lee Harrison took part in the competition so that he could test his personal fitness, and to share an experience with those who share the same passion and drive. He believes the BAWF event was a good experience in practicing drills utilized during training in the United Kingdom.

    “It’s important for us to be involved in these events, for us to adapt to any obstacles we may encounter, to include mountains, different types of arduous terrain, and even harsh climates,” said Harrison. “My favorite part of the BAWF event today was probably the final event as it showed the participants true character and who had that fire inside them to keep going even when their mind tells them to stop. For them to bring their inner 1 Royal Yorks mentality into the event, and bring themselves past the point of their limitations, it inspires others.”

