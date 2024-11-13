A Day of Honor and Remembrance in Kosovo

Photo By Sgt. Cheryl Madolev | Soldiers with the British Strategic Reserve Force of the NATO-led Kosovo Force...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cheryl Madolev | Soldiers with the British Strategic Reserve Force of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, conduct a memorial ceremony in honor of Lieutenant Gareth Evans and Sergeant Balaram Rai in Negrovce, Kosovo, Oct. 27, 2024. The fallen soldiers were the first British soldiers to die in the Kosovo conflict in 1999. KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev) see less | View Image Page

June of 2024 marked 25 years since the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 brought an end to the humanitarian crisis in Kosovo. June of 2024 also marked the 25th anniversary of the first British forces to lose their lives in the aftermath of the conflict.



Staff Sergeant Balaram Rai, 35, and Lieutenant Gareth Evans, 25, with the 69th Gurkha Field Squadron, 36th Engineer Regiment, were killed June 21, 1999, by unexploded ordnance they were attempting to clear from a school. The incident occurred 14 miles west of Pristina in Negrovce, Kosovo, where a British memorial stands today.



British Strategic Reserve Force soldiers of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, held a remembrance ceremony Oct. 28, 2024, at the memorial site in Negrovce, Kosovo. Among those taking part in the ceremony was Corporal Bishwaraj Rai, a member of 2nd Battalion, The Royal Gurkha Rifles. Rai, the nephew of the late Staff Sergeant Balaram Rai, honored his uncle’s memory by placing a wreath upon the memorial stone.



“I was eight to nine years old when he was deployed here,” said Rai. “The locals from here asked them to clear the UXO from near the school. During the clearing process there was a blast and my uncle, an officer, and others lost their lives.”



During the ceremony, Staff Sergeant Rai was described as caring, meticulous, and an exceptional soldier. Additionally, Lieutenant Evans was described as a keen sportsman and a fine officer who loved working with the Gurkhas.



Lieutenant Colonel Ed Lyons, 1st Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, spoke to his soldiers about the importance of honoring the memory of the lives lost while serving as peacekeepers in Kosovo, as well as all who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.



“We are really fortunate and privileged today to remember those 72 who fell here in Kosovo,” said Lyons. “Not only do we remember those we lost in Kosovo, but we also remember all of those service personnel who we have had the privilege of serving with in all of our regiments.”



This day of honor and remembrance is something that Bishwaraj Rai has been looking forward to since he enlisted in the military. He feels being able to spend time in Kosovo and honor his uncle is an accomplishment he has always wanted during his service, and he is happy it is complete. In addition to laying a wreath for his uncle and Evans, Rai spoke brief but impactful words.



“When you go home, tell them of us,” said Rai. “And say, ‘for your tomorrow, we give our today.’”