Florida Marine Awarded for Rescuing Two People from Flipped Car in Hawaii

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter, combat photographer, Communication Strategy and Operations, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, poses for a photo next to his wife Chloe following his award ceremony on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2024. Gonter, a native of Ormond Beach, Florida, received the award for his heroic rescue of two individuals from a flipped vehicle, with his military training and courage proving essential in ensuring their safety and providing critical care to a fellow wounded Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii – A U.S. Marine from Ormond Beach, Florida was awarded on Oct. 18, 2024, for his heroic actions in rescuing two individuals from an overturned vehicle.



Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in front of his family and fellow Marines. Col. Robert E. Shuford, assistant chief of staff, Communication Strategy and Operations, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, presented the medal to Gonter, recognizing the integral role he played in pulling two survivors – one of which was a fellow Marine – from an overturned vehicle.



On April 21, 2024, Gonter was driving from Marine Corps Base Hawaii back to Camp H. M. Smith when he encountered a trail of debris leading to a flipped car along the H3 highway, a poorly lit road.



“I’m driving and I start to see these pieces of metal in the road,” said Gonter. “Then all of a sudden, in the middle of the street there's just a car upside down.”



Although initially startled, Gonter quickly assessed the situation and stopped to assist, joining other bystanders who had already pulled over after witnessing the crash.



“I don’t know what's going on, smoke is coming out of it, so I slam on my brakes,” said Gonter. “My first instinct was to run over and ask what was going on.”



Using his flashlight to alert oncoming traffic, Gonter helped slow down vehicles in the low-visibility area to prevent additional accidents. After securing the scene, he immediately began providing first aid, working with three other bystanders to free the vehicle’s occupants.



“I start to hear rustling in the back of the vehicle then the back window pops out,” said Gonter. “The driver pops out of the back and as he falls to the ground, I run over to pick him up, I grab him, and I pull him outside of the road.”



Gonter placed the driver in a recovery position to assess his injuries, then turned his attention to the second passenger, a woman with more serious injuries. Concerned she might have a spinal injury, Gonter and the others decided not to move her until paramedics arrived. During this time, Gonter’s calm and reassuring presence helped stabilize the victims emotionally, preventing panic. He spoke to them continuously, offering reassurance and keeping them focused while waiting for help. His ability to stay composed, along with his words of comfort, was crucial in preventing further injuries to the victims. “I didn't think anything of it,” said Gonter. This wasn't a hero moment; this was an expectation for me.”



Gonter, a combat videographer with MARFORPAC, acknowledged his training before enlisting and while in the Marine Corps. Being a lifeguard, learning CPR before joining, and his military training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care prepared him to take initiative in this stressful situation and to put the well-being of others before his own. His reaction was instinctual, a call to action ingrained in every part of his training.



“This encourages me to work more on my life saving skills,” Gonter said. “Luckily I've had those opportunities, CPR, recovery positions, and triaging a situation.”



When Gonter recalls this experience, he emphasizes the importance of attention to detail in training and being prepared for unexpected incidents. “I was tired, I wanted to get home, but I was patient, and I thought about somebody other than myself and that patience in the end saved people's lives,” said Gonter.



While Gonter was being presented his award, Shuford addressed the COMMSTRAT section offering words of encouragement and a reminder of what it means to wear the uniform of a U.S. Marine.



“There are many times in our lives where our peers will turn a blind eye...but Marines are people of action,” said Shuford. “You’re people of action.”



“Wearing this uniform, your level of responsibility is just different and the expectations of you are different,” said Shuford. “So own that and be proud of it.”



Gonter’s selflessness, initiative, and courage that day embodied the core values that the Marine Corps strives to instill in each and every Marine. In displaying commitment to those around him, Gonter was recognized with a military award not as someone who was at the right place at the right time, but as a Marine who saved lives with the simple act of courage.