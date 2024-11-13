Antarctic Airlift: Christchurch gateway to Antarctica

Photo By Airman Colleen Coulthard | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing prepares to...... read more read more Photo By Airman Colleen Coulthard | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing prepares to land at Christchurch International Airport, New Zealand, to kick off a new rotation of Antarctic airlift missions going on from Christchurch, NZ, to Phoenix Airfield, Antarctica. As one of the world’s five Antarctic gateway cities, Christchurch is an official Antarctic hub and welcomes all national Antarctic programs to use Christchurch as their gateway to Antarctica. (Courtesy photo by Graham Fisher) see less | View Image Page

Team McChord, through Operation Deep Freeze, plays a crucial role in ensuring that the Antarctic airlift mission operates smoothly and efficiently. The 62d Airlift Wing and 446th Airlift Wing crews come together to form the 304th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and have perfected the process over the years, maintaining everything from logistics of air transport to the coordination of personnel and supplies. However, the journey to Antarctica begins not in the icy expanse of the South Pole, but in Christchurch, New Zealand—the gateway city to the frozen continent.



"Christchurch bills itself as an Antarctic gateway city," says U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew McNulty, the outgoing commander of the 304th EAS. "The people here really care about Antarctica and the science that comes out of the area."



The connection with Christchurch is not just about operations; it's about building lasting relationships with the local community. The aircrew and support staff integrate with the townspeople, supporting local museums, participating in charitable initiatives, and giving back however they can. Whether it's hosting tours or simply engaging with the public, they take pride in being part of Christchurch’s culture.



One memorable way the ODF crews engaged the community is through the thriving plane-spotting culture. The city is home to aviation enthusiasts who gather to watch the impressive aircraft arriving and departing for Antarctica. A few years ago, the 304th EAS launched a photo contest to highlight their operations. They publicized the arrival dates of their planes and some of their key ice missions, encouraging spotters to capture the moment. The contest was a huge success, with a local tour awarded to the best photo submissions.



McNulty recalls a moment from one of those arrivals: “I remember flying into Christchurch that day, and as we came in, there were about 150 cars lined up along the fence at the approach to the runway. It was incredible—just people waiting to see our landing. It really showed how much the community supports us.”



The bond between the aircrews and the plane spotters in Christchurch has grown over the years. These dedicated enthusiasts have become some of the squadron’s strongest supporters, and the aircrew recognizes the importance of fostering this connection.



"We are so lucky that we have the Antarctic operations based out of Christchurch," says Graham Fisher, a local plane spotter. "It's really great to see the families all out here for their arrivals and to have that interaction with the crew. You know, just getting a wave—it’s amazing for the kids. Sometimes we’ll stand by the fence, and the crew members will come over and give a patch to the children. It’s something they’ll never forget."



In a town known for its connection to the Antarctic, Team McChord’s presence is more than just operational—it's personal. Through mutual respect and shared enthusiasm for the mission, they’ve forged a bond with the community that enriches the entire ODF effort. The locals of Christchurch continue to play a pivotal role in the success of Operation Deep Freeze, and for the Airmen from Team McChord, the connection to this remarkable community is a highlight of their Antarctic operations.



"The community here gets so excited about our mission—it’s really cool to share that experience with them and feel like we’re a part of it, even though we're not from the local area," says 1st Lt. Dylan Scarborough, aircraft maintenance officer in charge at the 304th EAS. "It’s very welcoming to be a part of that and to see the local community share in the awe of the airplanes we get to work on every day."