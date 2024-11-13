BALTIMORE, Md. – “I’m excited to be part of the parade this year,” said Brig. Gen. James Porter, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade Nov. 9.



The march and ceremony are part of the city’s annual Veterans Day parade in honor of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice and those currently serving in defense of the nation.



“I wasn’t afforded the opportunity to be here last year as I was mobilized,” shared Porter. “I wanted to be here; we appreciate the love and support we receive from our communities, and like to show that same love and support back.”



Among parade participants were multiple Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, different veteran organizations, dance and cheer squads, as well as numerous marching bands.



“This is our way of thanking our veterans who fought for our freedom and our proud democracy,” shared Baltimore Mayor Bradon Scott.



The culmination of all these organizations filled the streets with drumbeats, cheers and military cadence starting at Washington Monument. The parade concluded at the War Memorial Plaza with a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen – but not forgotten – service members.



“Today is to honor them and thank them for their service to this country, and to honor those who are no longer with us,” Scott said.



When asked if he had any message to share, Porter said, “For everyone abroad, please stay safe so you return home to your families.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2024 Date Posted: 11.14.2024 19:18 Story ID: 485347 Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve leader highlights deployed troops at Baltimore Veterans Day Parade, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.