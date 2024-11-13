Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground closing for 2024 on Dec. 1; cabins will remain available

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A cabin available for rent is shown Jan. 22, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A cabin available for rent is shown Jan. 22, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The majority of Pine View Campground in Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy will close Dec. 1, said officials with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Recreation Specialist and Facility Manager Alex Karis said campsites will not be available between Dec. 1 and April 30, 2025.



Every year, come Dec 1, the campsites are closed for the winter,” Karis said. “We do this to prevent issues with the water hydrants and limit the amount of snow removal needed.



“Cabins are still open and available during the winter months,” Karis said. “Campsites will open back up on May 1, 2025.”



Cabins at Pine View Campground range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.



The Pine View Campground office and the Fort McCoy Equipment Check-out will also remain open, Karis said.



“The office will be manned as we’ll have cabin guests, and they’ll handle reservations for camping in spring/summer. Equipment check-out will be available, but business volume in that area is very low in the winter.”



Following are the cabin rental rates at Pine View Campground:



• duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $100 Sunday-Thursday, $115 Friday-Saturday; general public, $110, Sunday-Thursday, $135 Friday-Saturday.



• lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $115 Sunday-Thursday and $130 Friday-Saturday; general public, $140 Sunday-Thursday and $155 Friday-Saturday.



• loft log cabin — military or DOD employee rate, $85 Sunday-Thursday, $100 Friday-Saturday; general public, $105 Sunday-Thursday, $120 Friday-Saturday.



• east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $130 Sunday-Thursday and $145 Friday-Saturday; general public, $155 Sunday-Thursday and $170 Friday-Saturday.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office at 608-388-3517.



People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com or by going on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”