2nd IBCT Soldiers participate in Exercise Strong Griffin in Lithuania

U.S. Army Spc. Ray Ortiz, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, defends his post during exercise Strong Griffin at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Oct. 27, 2024. Soldiers from 1st Bn., 109th Inf. Regt. spent their two-week annual training period augmenting the 1st Cavalry Division forces participating in Strong Griffin – a Lithuanian-led NATO field exercise focused on training Lithuanian forces and enhancing interoperability with partner nation units. The 1st Cavalry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participated in Exercise Strong Griffin recently in Lithuania.



A total of 71 Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment; 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment; and the 2nd IBCT headquarters took part in the exercise, which was held Oct. 14 to 31 at General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė.



Exercise Strong Griffin is an annual training exercise designed to rehearse planning and execution of defensive operations between Lithuanian and allied troops. More than 2,500 troops from Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States took part in Strong Griffin this year.



“This was a great opportunity to deploy Soldiers forward to eastern Europe that then needed to quickly integrate into the formation of our NATO partners to conduct defensive operations against an armored unit,” said Capt. Daniel Kysela, a training officer with the 2nd IBCT. “Our Soldiers were able to work through the problems of integration in a lower threat environment and build partnership with our aligned unit through the State Partnership Program.”



The main training audience for the exercise was the Lithuanian Griffin Brigade’s 21st Battalion. An infantry platoon from the 1-109th Infantry and a calvary section from the 1-104th Cavalry were attached to the battalion for the exercise.



Among those participating in the exercise were 23 Soldiers from B Troop, 1-104th Cavalry.



B Troop commander Capt. Justin Gonzalez said the troop’s mission for the exercise was to integrate into a Lithuanian platoon and execute reconnaissance tasks and conduct defensive operations in urban and forested terrain.



“The purpose of this exercise was to augment the Griffin Brigade’s 21st Battalion with subject matter experts on reconnaissance tasks in order to strengthen partnerships, expand knowledge and execute joint operations with our state partner,” Gonzalez said.



Gonzalez said the exercise was a rewarding experience for B Troop because the troop’s Soldiers were able to apply practical knowledge and training into a maneuver space that afforded opportunities for junior and senior leaders to make critical and innovative decisions in a structured training environment.



“This experience was invaluable as my Soldiers were able to integrate with a partner nation and apply shared experiences and creative thinking to receive and process information and make recommendations to better shape the battlefield,” Gonzalez said. “Our Soldiers made lasting impressions and friendships with the 21st Battalion’s Recce Platoon, which I know will only further strengthen continued joint exercises we hope to attend in the years to come.”



The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have partnered through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. Since the partnership began, the two sides have taken part in over 800 security cooperation engagements, including senior leader engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, familiarization visits and cooperative training and exercises.