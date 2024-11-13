507th ARW Launches “Refuel Radio” Podcast

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — The official graphic for the 507th Air Refueling...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — The official graphic for the 507th Air Refueling Wing's podcast "Refuel Radio," created using Adobe Illustrator Nov. 8, 2024 The 507th Air Refueling Wing, located on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — The 507th Air Refueling launched their official podcast, “Refuel Radio,” November 12 hosted by Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief.

Each monthly episode is intended to focus on topics that promote connectedness among the 507th ARW’s leadership, its Airmen and families.

“This first podcast, what we want to do really is introduce ourselves,” Ghormley said. “Our intent in doing this was to bring us, and our guests throughout the next few podcasts, a little closer to the members.”

Topics for the podcast will include, but are not limited to, spotlight on Airmen, Air Force Reserve mission insights, professional development and family support.

“Really, it’s that casual conversation that we’re trying to have with our Airmen,” Wiseman said. “We just want to connect.”

Refuel Radio is available wherever you get your podcasts.