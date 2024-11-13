155th CERFP Det-1 participates in Joint Exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson | Airmen with the Nebraska Air National Guard’s Chemical Biological Radiological...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson | Airmen with the Nebraska Air National Guard’s Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Enhanced Response Force Package Detachment-1 and 55th Wing role play as injured patients, Nov. 13, 2024, during Joint National Disaster Medical System Exercise at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The exercise is designed to validate the Omaha Federal Coordinating Center Patient Reception Site Operations Plan in response to a catastrophe scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson) see less | View Image Page

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. - The National Disaster Medical System conducted a full-scale exercise on Nov. 13, 2024, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, featuring the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package Detachment-1. The exercise brought together local, state and federal agencies to simulate a large-scale emergency response scenario, highlighting the collaboration needed during domestic crises.



The exercise allowed Airmen with the 155th CERFP Detachment-1 and the 55th Medical Group, various local first responders and medical professionals to practice coordination and response strategies in a simulated disaster environment. The event integrated over 30 civilian entities around the Omaha area such as local hospitals, county and state emergency management agencies, Veterans Affairs, alongside military forces, to test their capabilities in managing mass casualty events.

Lt. Col. Angela Ling, CERFP Detachment-1 commander, emphasized the importance of the exercise in building strong community ties and ensuring a cohesive readiness for potential real-world emergencies.



"Today's event is crucial to building effective partnerships with our local and federal community partners," said Ling. "If a large-scale disaster were to occur, the NDMS and the VA would play a critical role in coordinating patient care, with Omaha serving as one of the primary sites for patient reception. The presence of our unit enhances our ability to provide rapid, coordinated medical support."



Ling stressed that the exercise was an opportunity to showcase the unique capabilities of the 155th ARW’s CERFP, which can quickly deploy personnel and medical equipment to assist in homeland disaster operations. By integrating with civilian agencies, the unit ensures that its personnel are familiar with local protocols and can seamlessly respond when called upon.

"The goal during my command has been to integrate our personnel into the community so that when a disaster strikes, we are seen as a reliable partner," said Ling. "We want to be the partner that people reach for or request when disaster strikes. That collaboration not only strengthens our community relationships but also enhances retention and ensures we are prepared for any emergency."



Capt. Amye Dusatko, a nurse with the 155th CERFP, added that the exercise was an invaluable learning experience for both military and civilian personnel. As a nurse at the VA in her civilian role, Dusatko noted the benefits of seeing both sides of the operation.



"It’s important for us to understand the different capabilities, communication styles and even familiarity with inpatient forms between civilian and military responders," said Dusatko. "By working together, we can bridge gaps in terminology and procedures, which ensures we can operate effectively when a real emergency occurs."



The exercise also highlighted the unique capabilities of the military medical teams. Dusatko noted that many of the civilian partners, including VA staff, were surprised by the advanced medical equipment available through the CERFP, such as ventilators and field trauma care systems, which can stabilize patients in the field before transferring them to more extensive medical facilities.



"One of the biggest takeaways for the VA team was seeing our full emergency room setup in the tent," said Dusatko. "They were surprised by our capacity in the field to stabilize patients and hold them long enough to get them to more specialized care."



The NDMS exercise also featured real-time scenarios, allowing participants to practice triaging patients, coordinating evacuations, and communicating effectively across different organizations. The collaboration between military and civilian responders showcased the importance of joint training and readiness for large-scale emergencies.

This year’s exercise served as a powerful reminder of the vital role that community partnerships play in disaster preparedness and response.



“What I often tell people about CERFP is: we have staff, we have stuff and we are ready,” said Ling.