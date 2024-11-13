Army Reserve Civilian Makes Career Goal Come True

Scott Robison, an Army Reserve civilian and budget analyst for the 84th Training Command recently obtained the Certified Defense Financial Manager certification to advance his career and better support the Soldiers and Civilians of the 84th TC.



The CDFM was originally developed by the American Society of Military Comptrollers (now the Society of Defense Financial Management) in partnership with the Department of Defense. Since its launch in 2000, the CDFM has been awarded to more than 14,000 professionals who demonstrate proficiency in the core aspects of defense financial management and directly relates to the work done by DOD Financial Managers.



Candidates must meet a combination of education and job experience requirements and pass three proctored multiple-choice exams. The CDFM exam is based on three areas, the Resource Management Environment, Budget and Cost Analysis and Accounting and Finance. All need passed to earn the certification, and you must demonstrate your knowledge in these areas and how they all work together.



“I took a one-week preparatory course in November of 2023 called Enhanced Defense Financial Management Training Course, said Robison. It is a great course to take whether you decide to test for the CDFM or not.”



Robison received his certification in May of 2024, taking him about 6 months to complete.



“The more knowledge our staff has, it benefits everyone in our command, said Laura Carter, the 84th TC Resource Management Officer. The more financial management employees we have with the certification only broadens the knowledge base to take better care of our Soldier’s G8 needs.”



The CDFM can do more than assist the unit, it can provide recipients tools for individual success.



“It helps the ones that obtain the certification when looking for jobs and interviewing for other command resource management positions, said Carter. This certification is a resume builder and helps advance careers.”

If someone is looking to take the exam, help is available.



“Our organization will pay for each test one time (after it is passed) so this is three tests the government will reimburse you for after you pass each of the three tests, said Carter. I recommend taking the Enhanced Defense Financial Management Training Course and we pay for this course too!”



Robison has been with the 84th TC for over 5 years and looks to continue his journey and motivate his peers.



“I am enjoying being a part of 84th TC G8 team and look forward to expanding my knowledge and understanding of the Army and DOD financial operations, said Robison. I think this is a great certification for all finance members of the command and subordinate members of the financial community.”



His team shares their own excitement for Robison’s latest accomplishment.



“I am ecstatic for him; I am glad that he took it upon himself to take the EDFMTC training prior to attempting the CDFM, said Carter. I am extremely proud of Mr. Robison’s accomplishment that shines great credit upon himself for taking the steps needed to become certified.”

