Canada raises flag joining international reprogramming lab team

Courtesy Photo | Warrant Officer Troy Weiss is part of the 80 Squadron (ACURL) Royal Canadian Air Force Detachment, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. RCAF joins the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force in their F-35 mission date file reprogramming efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Ben Aronson)

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Royal Canadian Air Force officers proudly raised their flag for the first time at the Australia Canada United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL) Oct. 31 surrounded by their international teammates.

The two newest members, who arrived over the summer, joined the effort to provide mission data file programming for the Australian, Canadian, and United Kingdom F-35 variants. Mission data is information across the electronic landscape that allows the aircraft and aircrew to sense, identify, locate, and counter threats in the electromagnetic spectrum.



“We are very excited to join the team and look forward to integrating into the already well-established and highly productive 80 Squadron,” said Maj. Dean Vogelsang, Canada’s 80 Squadron (ACURL) detachment commander. “Their mission to enhance F-35 situational awareness, survivability, and lethality through mission data is of critical importance to the RCAF, and we view our involvement as a no-fail mission as well.”



The Royal Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force activated their units during an April 2024 ceremony. The new RCAF detachment will add six to seven people each year starting Summer 2025, to an eventual total of more than 20 service members.



“The way mission data is programmed for the F-35 and other fifth generation aircraft is a paradigm shift for Canada,” said Vogelsang. “We are eager to learn all we can and begin contributing to the production process, in advance of the arrival of our own aircraft.”



The first CF-35A will be delivered to Canada in 2026.