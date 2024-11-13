NAMRU San Antonio talks NanoParticles at 10th Mission Possible

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Nov. 13, 2024) – Leadership, research...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Nov. 13, 2024) – Leadership, research scientists and support staff attended the 10th Edition of Mission Possible, an information-sharing event, held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. The purpose of Mission Possible is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Nov. 13, 2024) – Leadership, research scientists, and support staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended the 10th Edition of Mission Possible, an information-sharing event, held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



The purpose of Mission Possible is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates.



This iteration of Mission Possible focused on “perspective” and how disruptive technologies are providing views of a previously unseeable world, opening windows of opportunity for military scientists to conduct extraordinary experiments that produce tools and technologies giving overmatch to warfighters.



Dr. Sakhrat Khizroev, a Victor Clarke Endowed Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Miami, was invited, via video conference, to present research of using MagnetoElectric NanoParticles (MENPs) for revolutionizing medical applications.



“The MENPs created by Dr. Khizroev are one of those disruptive technologies that untethers the imagination, providing an incredible opportunity to listen to the individual cells of the brain as they do their bidding without disturbing, influencing, or estimating their actions,” said Dr. Darrin Frye, NAMRU San Antonio’s chief science director, who invited Khizroev to speak.



After the presentation, research scientists were afforded the opportunity to ask questions regarding Khizroev’s research.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.