40 Years of Making Lasting Connections

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, V.A. – Thousands of miles away from home, with an unknown status of their loved ones, four young Afghan refugees sat in the lap of a U.S. Army Soldier. Despite the unfamiliar world around them and the uncertainty of their future, a small smile crept across their faces as they found a moment of happiness while they listened to the guitar strums and snare drums of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band.



Through the universal language of music, the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band communicates Air Force messages, builds partnerships, and demonstrates American values to the world, making lasting connections with its audiences. Mr. Ray Landon, music resource specialist for the Heritage of America Band, witnessed this lasting connection form first-hand.



“Sure, we’re ‘just a band’ or ‘we’re just performing some music,’ but these people have been wrenched out of their normal situation. Who knows what family is still back there,” said Landon. “But they’re here now, and they’re being treated in a way that is humane and right. We’re a part of that… for me, that’s what it’s all about.”



This moment is one of many that made a profound impact with Landon over his 40-year career with the Heritage of America Band.

In a military career, service members are familiar with the notorious need to move often, relocating to duty stations commensurate with the needs of the Air Force. However, Landon, stands out as someone who has spent two entire careers, both enlisted and civilian, at one installation with one unit.



After getting a degree in Music Education from Illinois State University in 1981, Landon worked in various roles as director for different bands across Illinois. Torn between his love for teaching music and his desire to start playing again, Landon had a friend reach out to let him know he had just auditioned and been accepted for one of the Air Force bands. After some encouragement, Landon auditioned and was immediately accepted. Upon his acceptance, he still had reservations about joining the Air Force.



“I traveled from Illinois all the way to Langley Air Force Base and met with my friend who already had gone through basic and was now part of the band… and I actually got to rehearse with the band a couple of times before I even enlisted,” said Landon. “I wanted to be sure I was making the right decision, and I immediately discovered that the band could play very well and that I was absolutely going to enjoy being a part of this organization.”



Upon graduation from basic military training, Airman 1st Class Ray Landon reported to Langley AFB on Nov. 1, 1984.



As the decades passed, Landon found many moments that deeply touched him. One such instance took place in June of 2014 when the band was requested to put on a remembrance event for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. Landon and the project officer had decided they wanted to do something special, so they reached out to surviving veterans who had participated in the D-Day invasion to hear their stories. With these stories and the procurement of period-correct uniforms, the band put on a musical performance in which they wove their first-hand accounts into the program. It created an atmosphere of both pride and grief, which still bring up emotions for Landon to this day.



“We’re done with the music, and people are just on their feet applauding. But the thing that got to me the most are those honored guests who could barely stand were now standing as well,” Landon said. “What did they feel in that moment? A combination of pride for what they did, frustration it had to come to that, sadness for the friends that they lost…it was a very impactful moment. You couldn’t walk away and not get tears in your eyes.”



Over the years, he had the opportunity to perform in various ceremonies, including playing for former President Ronald Reagan during a Flag Day celebration, playing at the Desert Storm Victory Parade in Washington, D.C., and playing at the activation ceremony for Air Combat Command as it made its transition from Tactical Air Command. Landon retired from the Air Force on August 1, 2006, at the rank of Senior Master Sgt., and to this day, continues serving the Air Force band as a civilian.



Landon gave several reasons for why he stayed at JBLE for so long: the base itself, the surrounding area, the excellence of the band. However, according to Landon, it was the people that really made the difference.



“The people who have served in the band over the past 40 years have been a part of some of the most memorable experiences in my career. Some of these Airmen are still my closest friends,” said Landon. “Being a part of this unit has certainly brought a lot of joy and excitement to my own life as a musician, so I never really wanted to part ways and live or work somewhere else.”



Four decades is a long time to watch any organization grow or change. The biggest change Landon believes he’s seen over the years is how much focus we put on our Airmen and their well-being. From expanded paternity leave and medical benefits, to putting mental health as a top priority, Landon sees an Air Force that gives people an opportunity to grow.



“There are a number of things that were not available to me as an Air Force member in 1984 that are available to our Airmen today,” Landon said. “I’m really happy about that, because our young Airmen deserve it.”



However, some things never change, no matter how much time slips through the hourglass.



“We are a service of excellence. The Department of Defense is comprised of excellent people doing excellent things,” said Landon. “You want a good concert? We’ll give you a great concert because we’ve got excellent musicians… the excellence you see on the stage is a reflection of what our Air Force is doing every day, across every career field, all over the globe.”

