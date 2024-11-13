Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the march: Jackson joins Columbia Veterans Day parade

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Col. Timothy Hickman, Fort Jackson's garrison commander, salutes as the American flag...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Units from Fort Jackson, including the 282nd Army Band , Moncrief Army Health Clinic, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment and the 369th Adjutant General Battalion, participated in the City of Columbia’s Veterans Day Parade to honor those who laid the foundation of service that we continue to uphold. To all our Veterans, thank you for your service and your continued support as we make American Soldiers.

