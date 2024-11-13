Units from Fort Jackson, including the 282nd Army Band , Moncrief Army Health Clinic, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment and the 369th Adjutant General Battalion, participated in the City of Columbia’s Veterans Day Parade to honor those who laid the foundation of service that we continue to uphold. To all our Veterans, thank you for your service and your continued support as we make American Soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 11.14.2024 10:41 Story ID: 485275 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On the march: Jackson joins Columbia Veterans Day parade, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.